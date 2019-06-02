Magnificent Derby seven for Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien

Epsom — For years, the UK has had a “monopolies commission”, now known as the “competition and markets authority”, but whatever the name, Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien could come to the attention of the watchdog.

At Epsom racecourse last Saturday, O’Brien won his seventh Epsom Derby with the historic Investec-sponsored race being won by Anthony van Dyck, named after a Flemish painter from the 17th century.

If seven Derbies was not a good enough tally, O’Brien saddled five of the first six horses home in Saturday’s race leaving precious little prizemoney for the other six contesting the mile-and-a-half race.

It was a red-letter day for 46 year-old Irish jockey Seamie Heffernan who won this famous race for the first time. He said: “I was beaten in this race on the favourite in 2009 and a year later finished second on a 100-1 shot. I wasn’t going to give up without winning it.”

Heffernan’s mount, Anthony Van Dyck, was far from friendless in the betting market starting at 13-2, but it was his stablemate Sir Dragonet who started favourite at 11-4. No surprise as he was the choice of world-renowned jockey Ryan Moore who was chasing his third Derby success.

O’Brien was full of praise for his winning rider, describing him as “an unbelievable fella and a world-class jockey. He always has been”.

It was another Irish trainer, Kevin Prendergast, who prevented a clean-sweep of the placings for the O’Brien camp. His runner Madhmoon ran the race of his life and the judge had to study the photo-finish sprint for some time before giving him the runnerup berth over another O’Brien runner Japan.

The disappointment of the race was Telecaster who had impressed so many pundits with his gutsy win in the Dante Stakes at York 16 days ago.

It was only last Monday when the owners of the colt — trained by Hughie Morrison — decided to stump up £85,000 to supplement the horse into the race. That now looks an expensive decision, yet — as this writer watched the race at the famous downhill Tattenham Corner — Telecaster was perfectly positioned in third and looked certain to take a hand in the finish.

To the horror of his many backers, Telecaster, to use a Grand Prix term, caught a “flat” in the straight and faded out of contention to finish last.

Glorious sunny weather meant a large crowd made their way to the Surrey track and Investec, which has a contract until 2026, must view this event as a sponsorship where its gets huge mileage.

On Saturday night, it was O’Brien who was being toasted as “an unbelievable fella”.

Seven is now his number as far as Derby victories go. Yes, he has some way to go before matching Jack Nicklaus or Roger Federer’s total of Grand Slams, but it might be unwise to think it cannot happen.