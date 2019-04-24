New boys on the block well represented at National Yearling Sale

One of the fascinating factors of any yearling sale is the debut of new sires and several of the seven “new boys” at this week’s Emperors Palace National Yearling Sale in Germiston have offspring on offer at Thursday’s second session.

The septet of new boys on the block are Act Of War, Coup De Grace, Flying The Flag, Futura, Legislate, Willow Magic and Global View.

Futura, a son of Dynasty who won four grade 1 races, is represented on Thursday by eight yearlings and they include a colt out of a Captain Al mare from Riverton Stud, a colt out of a three-time winner from Maine Chance Farms, a filly out of a Brazilian mare from Ascot Stud and a colt out of a two-time winner from Klawervlei Stud.

Being a son of Dubawi, who has sired more than 30 grade 1 winners worldwide, Willow Magic is an exciting addition to the country’s stallion ranks and he has five of his progeny on offer on Thursday. They have all been consigned by Summerhill Sales and include a colt out of a grade 2 winner and another colt who is a half-brother to the seven-time winner, Lala.

Vodacom July winner, Legislate, like Futura a son of Dynasty, has three fillies going through the ring and they include one out of a nine-time winner from La Berg Stud, and another out of a two-time winner from Connemara Stud.

Act Of War has just one yearling on offer, but Summerhill have named him well — he is out of the mare Big Bucks and is called Million Dollar Man.

US-bred Coup De Grace has a quintet of yearlings representing him — a filly out of a Jet Master mare from Boland Stud, another filly from Rathmor Stud out of a five-time winner, a colt out of an eight-time winner from Sandown Stud, a colt out of a four-time winner from Bush Hill Stud and a filly from Digteby Stud who is a half-sister to Rodeo Sioux.

Flying The Flag, a grade 3 winning son of Galileo, has six of his progeny on offer and the sextet includes a colt from Piemonte Stud who is a half-brother to eight-time winner Amazing Strike and another colt from Spring Valley Stud who is a half-brother to the six-time winner Just As I Said.

Another of Galileo’s sons, Global View, has been a busy boy as he is represented by 31 yearlings over the three days. His first into the ring on Thursday is a colt from Ascot Stud who is a half-brother to Gulf Storm and Seattle Singer.

Danika Stud has a colt out of the six-time winner Rozelana while Ascot Stud will be hoping a filly named Xtra Special lives up to her name.

After Tuesday’s abandonment, Vaal officials will be hoping the rain stays away for Thursday’s eight-race programme. Alec Laird’s filly Lady Lexington takes a drop in class in the sixth race and can reward each-way backers.