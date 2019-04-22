Klawervlei Stud back as national sale starts on Wednesday

Three years ago during the Markus Jooste era there was no more chance of Klawervlei Stud being represented at the National Yearling Sales than Kaizer Chiefs beating Manchester City.

Happily, thanks to reconciliation initiated by Chris van Niekerk, the two sales companies — CTS and Bloodstock SA — appear to have agreed there is room for both on the sales calendar.

Interviewed by Turftalk, Gary Grant, whose Equine Group manages this week’s National Yearling Sales at Germiston (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with an 11.30am start on each day) said: “There has been a rationalisation of sales over the past year and I think the SA sales calendar is now settled and the timing of sales is far better.

“Competition is good for the market and I believe the sales companies have mutual respect for each other,” added Grant.

John Koster’s Klawervlei Stud, which has produced a number of champions over the years, will be represented by a draft of 21 yearlings this week and another eight as agent.

In Wednesday’s first session they have three yearlings with excellent pedigrees — a filly and colt by deceased champion Dynasty and a filly by Silvano.

As usual, the staff at The Sporting Post racing newspaper have been burning the midnight oil to produce an in-depth sales supplement to last weekend’s paper. It is a must for any buyer venturing to Germiston this week.

The newspaper headlines the supplement by stating the sale is “the biggest annual adrenaline pumping, brainteasing horse pickers’ convention in the land”.

It correctly highlights three superstar graduates from the sale — Do It Again (winner of the Vodacom July and L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate), Rainbow Bridge (winner of the Sun Met) and Hawwaam (winner of the SA Classic).

It continues: “SA’s top sires of recent times are again all represented with the likes of Captain Al, Dynasty, Gimmethegreenlight, Querari, Silvano, Trippi and the evergreen Var all well accounted for.

“Exciting stallions with yearlings on offer for the first time in 2019 include Dynasty’s Cape Guineas winning son Act Of War, Tapit’s smart son Coup De Grace, Galileo’s blue-blooded son Flying The Flag, Dynasty’s horse-of-the-year sons, Futura and Legislate (both past graduates), Dubawi’s SA Nursery winner Willow Magic and Galileo’s multiple-graded stakes winner, Global View.

“The sale also boasts an intriguing international flavour offering buyers the chance to acquire stock by unbeaten legend Frankel, multiple classic winner and popular young sire Camelot, champion Rock Of Gibraltar — sire of more than 100 stakes winners — and Australian grade 1 winner, Press Statement.”

Grant is not expecting fireworks from overseas buyers stating that, due to the protocols in place, the “export market is limited. However, I still believe there will be a strong foreign spend and the top end of the market will be buoyant. The depth of the catalogue suits the full range of buyers, and if you have done your homework there are many yearlings that offer exceptional value”.