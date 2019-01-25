Can July star Do It Again at Sun Met?

The hot favourite, Do It Again, ticks all the boxes as the likely winner of Saturday’s R5m Sun Met at Kenilworth — except one.

His rider, Richard Fourie, will not hear of the four-year-old being beaten, but punters know jockeys are bad tipsters. Nevertheless, it is hard not to share Fourie’s enthusiasm. The Justin Snaith inmate won last season’s Vodacom Durban July and, if anything, has looked even better this term with a decisive victory in the Queen’s Plate.

That race was run over 1,600m and the son of Twice Over will appreciate stepping up to the 2,000m of Saturday’s grade1 contest.

However, Rainbow Bridge, to be partnered by Anton Marcus, is being tipped to halt Do It Again from establishing himself as the best horse in the country. Eric Sands’s charge looks to be maturing into a top-class performer, though his temperament is akin to tennis star John McEnroe in his prime.

Bernard Fayd’Herbe flies back from Dubai to partner another Snaith runner, Oh Susanna, and this talented filly has a favourable draw. Whether her sex allowance will be enough to see her beat either Do It Again or Rainbow Bridge remains to be seen.

Brett Crawford has established himself in the “premier league” of SA trainers, yet there is a suspicion that both his runner, Undercover Agent, and Sean Tarry’s champion, Legal Eagle, are better suited to a shorter trip.

With Marcus switching to Rainbow Bridge, jockey Lyle Hewitson teams up with Legal Eagle for the first time.

Trainer André Nel saddles a useful duo in Head Honcho and Kampala Campari and this correspondent prefers the latter, who has pole position.

Unfortunately, with only 13 runners, the tote and bookmakers will not be paying four places, which dampens the enthusiasm for backing one of the long shots.

In the final analysis, the vote goes to Do It Again with Rainbow Bridge, Oh Susanna and Kampala Campari to follow the favourite home.

There are some competitive supporting races, including the grade 2 Stayers — the 10th race on the card — in which Candice Bass-Robinson has a strong hand with four runners.

Though he is about 20-1 in the ante-post market, Ballad Of The Sea, a son of Teofilio, appeals as a runner who could belie his odds, though it looks significant that jockey Aldo Domeyer has opted for Benjan.

The sixth race, the Betting World Cape Flying Championship, sets a poser for jackpot and Pick 6 punters with half of the 16 runners with winning claims. Dutch Philip, Search Party and Gauteng raider Rebel’s Champ have their supporters, but Gavin Lerena could pose a threat on Pleasedtomeetyou.

Tarry’s Cirillo looks the likely winner of the CTS 1,200 and Vardy is just preferred to One World and Chimichuri Run in the CTS 1,600.

Adam Marcus’s runner is improving and jockey Craig Zackey should have his mount handy from a favourable draw. If punters are out of pocket by the last race, Bass-Robinson’s runner Russet Air might get them out of jail.

Met selections:

1 Do It Again

2 Rainbow Bridge

3 Oh Susanna

4 Kampala Campari

Cape Flying Championship

1 Pleasedtomeetyou

2 Rebel’s Champ

3 Dutch Philip

4 Search Party

Majorca Stakes

1 Lady In Black

2 Snowdance

3 Front And Centre

4 Clouds Unfold

Cape Derby

1 Charles

2 Bunker Hunt

3 Thanksgiving

4 Second Request

Stayers Handicap

1 Ballad Of The Sea

2 Strathdon

3 Benjan

4 Gimme One Night

CTS 1,200

1 Cirillo

2 Palace Chapel

3 Van Halen

4 Temple Grafin

CTS 1,600

1 Vardy

2 One World

3 Twist Of Fate

4 Silvano’s Pride

Met betting

13-10 Do It Again

9-2 Rainbow Bridge

11-2 Oh Susanna

9-1 Head Honcho

12-1 Legal Eagle

15-1 Made To Conquer

16-1 Undercover Agent

18-1 Eyes Wide Open

20-1 Others

Source: bookmaker Lance Michael