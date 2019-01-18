HORSE RACING
Trainer Sean Tarry’s hands are full with busy schedule
It is a busy eight days for trainer Sean Tarry with the Cape Thoroughbred Sales (CTS) Premier Yearling Sale in the Cape next Wednesday prior to saddling Legal Eagle for a fourth attempt at the Sun Met at Kenilworth.
Tarry is not worried by the seven-year-old’s wide draw in the famous Cape race and — at Turffontein on Saturday — he will be looking to Warrior’s Rest to register his third win by beating six rivals in the fifth race.
To be honest, the fare at both Turffontein and Kenilworth this weekend does not get the pulses racing, but Warrior’s Rest — a R900,000 buy from Lammerskraal Stud — does have scope to go on to better things. The four-year-old is a son of What A Winter who is represented by 12 yearlings at next week’s sale at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Jockey Lyle Hewitson, now with his apprentice days behind him, knows Warrior’s Rest faces a tough rival in Orpheus who may have found 2,400m too far in his latest start. Gavin Lerena won on the Western Winter gelding at the Vaal in November and resumes his partnership with the Azzie stable inmate.
Throng — a son of Visionaire bred at Bush Hill Stud — could be another winner for the TarryHewitson partnership in the seventh race. The gelding ran third over 1,800m last time out.
Nevertheless, the top choice in this handicap is Geoff Woodruff ’s charge Polar Ice. The Var gelding overcame a seven-month absence to post his third career win at the Vaal in December. Whatever issues Polar Ice may have had, Woodruff seems to have ironed out and the fouryear-old is another attractive ride for Lerena.
Alec Laird’s team is in hot form and Obvious Child can finish in the money. The five-yearold is drawn in pole position.
Woodruff saddles two runners, Sunshine Silk and Redberry Wood in the fourth race, with S’manga Khumalo booked for the latter.
While Redberry Wood is trying 2,600m for the first time, the Fort Wood filly should be competitive as he is set to receive 4.5kg from his stablemate.
Paul Peter’s Pilgrim’s Progress is chasing a hat-trick. The four-year-old was given a fivepoint penalty for her latest win and this will be her toughest task to date.
Robbie Sage had a year to remember in 2018 and he will be hoping Flame Fella can open his account in the third race. Another Paul Peter runner, Born Rich, could pose the main threat.
Master Of My Fate is represented by five yearlings in next Wednesday’s CTS Sale and his son, Chevron, can go close in the opening event following a promising debut a fortnight ago.
Likely to be the favourite here is Summer House with Piere Strydom riding Tobie Spies’ threeyear-old for the second time.
Selections:
1st Race: (8) Chevron (3) Summer House (4) Opensea (13) Jacko Boy
2nd Race: (4) The Dazzler (6) The Rising Legend (1) Jet Start (7) Tirz an 3rd Race: (7) Flame Fella (6) Born Rich (2) Noble Emblem (1) Smart Deal
4th Race: (6) Redberry Wood (1) Sunshine Silk (3) Pilgrim’s Progress (4) Invincible Lady
5th Race: (1) Warrior’s Rest (2) Orpheus (4) Silver Thursday (5) March To Glory
6th Race: (6) Drop Kick (12) Kurt’s Approval (3) Top Rank (11) Gone With The Wind
7th Race: (2) Polar Ice (5) Throng (7) Obvious Child (4) Spring Poetry 8th Race: (2) Dame Kelly (3) Regal Graduation (8) Pale Lilac (9) Visuality
9th Race: (2) Amanika (8) Quebec Queen (14) Blindfold (1) Jailhouse Jazz 10th Race: (8) Prince Jordan (3) Cherokee Grey (1) Horace (5) Torio Lake.