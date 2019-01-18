Trainer Sean Tarry’s hands are full with busy schedule

It is a busy eight days for trainer Sean Tarry with the Cape Thoroughbred Sales (CTS) Premier Yearling Sale in the Cape next Wednesday prior to saddling Legal Eagle for a fourth attempt at the Sun Met at Kenilworth.

Tarry is not worried by the seven-year-old’s wide draw in the famous Cape race and — at Turffontein on Saturday — he will be looking to Warrior’s Rest to register his third win by beating six rivals in the fifth race.

To be honest, the fare at both Turffontein and Kenilworth this weekend does not get the pulses racing, but Warrior’s Rest — a R900,000 buy from Lammerskraal Stud — does have scope to go on to better things. The four-year-old is a son of What A Winter who is represented by 12 yearlings at next week’s sale at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Jockey Lyle Hewitson, now with his apprentice days behind him, knows Warrior’s Rest faces a tough rival in Orpheus who may have found 2,400m too far in his latest start. Gavin Lerena won on the Western Winter gelding at the Vaal in November and resumes his partnership with the Azzie stable inmate.

Throng — a son of Visionaire bred at Bush Hill Stud — could be another winner for the TarryHewitson partnership in the seventh race. The gelding ran third over 1,800m last time out.