HORSE RACING
Narrow Creek Stud’s quality draft heads for sale
John Everett's Narrow Creek Stud heads to Premier Yearling Sale with a six-pack of quality youngsters
Perhaps no breeder is approaching next Wednesday’s Cape Thoroughbred Sales (CTS) Premier Yearling Sale in Cape Town with more confidence than John Everett, whose Narrow Creek Stud has consigned a six-pack of quality youngsters.
Heading the sextet is a half-brother by Flower Alley to Noah From Goa, winner of the Cape Guineas but who died in an accident in Singapore in 2018.
“To get the opportunity to sell such a well-related yearling as Noah from Goa’s half-brother doesn’t come along that often.
We’re understandably excited,” said Everett on Wednesday.
“We bought the mare in foal to Flower Alley from Favour Stud and she’s got a What A Winter foal at foot,” he said.
Perhaps Everett has taken a leaf out of the Coolmore operation, who always use strong — and often historical names — for their thoroughbreds.
The Flower Alley colt is named Van Gogh after the famous painter.
Another yearling Everett is expecting to prove popular is the half-brother by Querari to fivetime winner Dutch Philip.
“He ’s not as big as the Noah yearling, but Candice [BassRobinson] has done so well with Dutch Philip that I feel sure she’ll have a good look at him.”
The stud offered a full-sister to Dutch Philip at the 2018 Premier Sale and the daughter of What A Winter was bought by Worldwide Bloodstock for R550,000.
Everett does not feel that his quality consignment ends there as they are also offering a colt by another ill-fated top performer, Soft Falling Rain, and a colt by Duke Of Marmalade, whom this correspondent saw win the Juddmonte International at York in 2008.
Everett feels the fact that the Duke of Marmalade colt is a grey is a bonus, and this seventh produce of the mare, Trading Up, is a half-brother to the seven-time winner Two Gun Kid.
CTS will be buoyed by the strength of the Gold Coast Yearling Sale in Australia, which saw 11 lots make $717,00 or more — a record for the sale. The top lot was a colt by I Am Invincible who was sold for $1.22m. There is certainly plenty to excite buyers next week — the sale commences at 2pm on January 23 — with 54 of the 226 lots catalogued out of black type mares. A total of 43 yearlings are siblings to stakes winners.
Add in the progeny of worldrenowned sires such as Frankel, Camelot, Uncle Mo and Ziffany and no-one can argue with CTS’s assessment that this is “truly an international sale”.
One could say that the progeny of Frankel have yet to fire here — his daughter Frankly trained by Ormond Ferraris is no star -but the champion rated 140 by Timeform is represented by a colt and a filly both out of Irish mares.
Epsom Derby winner Camelot has four of his progeny coming up for sale and they include a filly out of the Fastnet Rock mare Fearbuster.
This is the last year to buy the offspring of Captain Al. His nine yearlings on the sale include a full-sister to Cape Guineas winner William Longsword.
Another of his daughters who should sell for a decent price is a full-sister to Like A Panther, whom trainer Mike de Kock feels has more races in him once he gets over his injury issues.
Turffontein selections:
1st Race: (3) Fire And Rescue (4) Dry Your Eyes (7) African Rock (12) William Henley
2nd: (1) Dancing Queen (7) Elbi (3) Casual Wear (5) Ottawa
3rd: (5) Ever Fair (4) Midnight In Paris (14) African Daisy (15) Laconia
4th: (2) Wonderous Climber (3) Highlander (5) Powered Beauty (12) Village Deep
5th: (1) Noble Secret (2) Cash Time (8) Arte (6) American Indian
6 th: (10) African Sunbird (9) Live In Love (8) Regal Girl (2) Glamorous Scandal
7th: (3) Full Frolic (2) Seeking Gold (4) Kissmeinmydreams (1) Angelic
8th: (1) Lady Jackson (10) Claremorris (12) Ilha Da Var (2) I Ain ’t Trippin