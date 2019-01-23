Top auction team is a boost for yearling sale

The big plus factor for vendors at Wednesday’s CTS Premier Yearling Sale at Cape Town’s International Convention Centre is the trio of gentlemen on the auctioneering rostrum.

“Yes, we have our tried-andtested trio of auctioneers back again — local boy Andrew Miller, Irishman John O’Kelly and Kiwi Grant Burns,” said CTS CEO Wehann Smith.

Prior to Wednesday’s kickoff at 2pm, all three will have had a good look at the lots they will be selling. Is there a sales topper among their three selling sessions? Here are possibly the top 10 of O’Kelly, Miller and Burns:

Andrew Miller

Lot 1: What a way to get the eighth year of this sale started. Into the ring will come the fullsister to Legal Eagle, a household name among racing fans and who will contest the Sun Met for the fourth time on Saturday.

Lot 13: Dynasty is represented by 11 of his progeny on the sale and here is one of his sons who is out of SA Fillies Classic winner Bambina Stripes.

Lot 75: She is a daughter of Dynasty who is the fourth foal of the grade 3 winner Hollywoodboulevard and a half-sister to the three-time winner Vine Street Star.

Lot 126: Twice Over’s son Do It Again has proved an enormous boost for the former Henry Cecil inmate and this colt is the second produce of the five-time winning Aussie mare, Orator’s Daughter.

Lot 129: Only nine of Captain Al’s progeny are on the sale and here is a filly sure to get the catalogues waving as she is a fullsister to Cape Guineas winner William Longsword.

Lot 137: Silvano remains hugely popular among buyers and here is one of his sons who is the first foal of grade 1 winner Pine Princess.

Lot 139: If ever there was a family littered with black type this is it — a Captain Al filly and a half-sister to 10-time winner Princess Victoria.

Lot 182: Var is another popular stallion on the circuit and this is one of his sons who is a fullbrother to the seven-time winner Sommerlied.

Lot 184: This Trippi colt is a full-sister to Sean Tarry’s smart three-year-old Chimichuri Run, who is one of the fancied runners in Saturday’s CTS 1,600.

Lot 194: One of only two of Uncle Mo’s offspring on the sale, this colt is a half-brother to the nine-time winner Rail Trip.

John O’Kelly

Lot 29: A daughter of American sire Coup De Grace, out of 2007/08 champion filly Consensual. Her daughter Just Sensual got her own trophy, being voted champion three-year-old filly for the 2016/17 season.

Lot 37: She is a daughter of Captain Al who is a full-sister to Like A Panther whom Mike de Kock is confident still has a bright future.

Lot 95: Trainer Geoff Woodruff has done a sterling job with the filly Secret Potion and this is her full-brother.

Lot 98: One of the equine tragedies of 2018 was the death of Noah From Goa, but here is his half-brother by the American stallion Flower Alley.

Lot 148: Pretty impressive pedigree here — a Var colt out of the Galileo mare Rain Gal who retired a six-time winner.

Lot 152: River Jetez was the darling of racing fans and this, her fourth foal, is a filly by Var.

Lot 156: A Dynasty filly out of the five-time winner Roxanne. Her daughter Sting Operation is a three-time winner.

Lot 202: Should be plenty of interest here — a Silvano colt who is a half-brother to last season’s SA Nursery victor William The Silent.

Lot 206: A Var colt out of the Australian mare Torra Bay. This is her third foal.

Grant Burns

Lot 43: A Captain Al colt out of a Sadler’s Wells mare who has produced a number of winners, including Estimation.

Lot 46: One of four yearlings by Epsom Derby winner Camelot on the sale. This early foal is out of the Fastnet Rock mare Egyptian Sky.

Lot 57: A Trippi filly who is the first foal of the grade winning sprinter Fly By Night.

Lot 105: He is a Silvano colt out of the Sadler’s Wells mare Magnolia Lane. Her best runner to date has been the five-time winner Torcedor.

Lot 162: This is a colt by Flower Alley and his successful half-sister Green Plains is a fivetime winner.

Lot 169: What a family! This Captain Al colt is out of Secret Of Victoria, who has produced two exceptional fillies: The Secret Is Out and All Is Secret.

Lot 170: This Var colt — an early foal — is out of the Captain Al mare Seminole.

Lot 172: Captain Of All has nine of his progeny on the sale and this is his half-brother by Coup De Grace.

Lot 175: Yet another of Coup De Grace’s progeny, this colt is the fifth foal of the Galileo mare Sidera.

Lot 213: He is a Querari colt who is a half-brother to speedster Dutch Philip, who runs in Saturday’s Betting World Cape Flying Championship.