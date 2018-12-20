Lewis Hamilton deserves more recognition, says Mercedes boss Wolff

Hamilton has set a string of records on his way to his fifth title this season, and could go on to match Schumacher’s seven championships and 91 wins.

The Briton, now on 73 victories, has won 51 of the 100 grands prix in the V6 turbo era that started in 2014 and four of the last five championships.

Hamilton also has a record 83 pole positions and is only the third driver to win five titles or more.

Last Sunday, he was runner-up in the BBC’s sports personality of the year awards — a public vote — to Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas.

He was condemned on social media for “slum” comments about his boyhood town Stevenage, words he later clarified, and has been criticised for moving to the tax haven of Monaco where many other Formula One drivers reside.

“We are live spectators, live witnesses of a great racing driver at the peak of his abilities. In the US you are very much inspired by success. In Europe it triggers a lot more envy and negativity. I am certainly biased because I have an emotional attachment to Lewis, for me the greatest sports person that is in his career in Britain,” said Wolff.

Wolff said Hamilton was fully motivated to chase his sixth title next season and that the Briton, who leads a jet-setting celebrity lifestyle would also not be the champion he was without dividing opinion.

“Everybody wants to be recognised, particularly in their own country and in order to achieve the success he has, you need to be sensitive,” he said.

“He is that exceptional sports personality also because he polarises. And I think at the end of the day, he’s thinking that he’d rather polarise than be just in the middle and boring. He stays true to himself and his values and that is the most important thing.”

Mercedes have won both titles for the past five years, something only Ferrari had done previously, and the German manufacturer has enjoyed the best year of its motorsport history. Its British driver George Russell won the Formula Two title, Schumacher’s son, Mick, was European Formula Three champion in a Mercedespowered car and Mercedes also won the DTM (German Touring Car) championship.

“I think we have achieved records this year which I think the sport has not seen,” said Wolff.

Reuters