Five-time Formula One world champ Lewis Hamilton ain’t finished

Lewis Hamilton has admitted Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 91 Formula One race wins and seven titles are in his sights.

The Mercedes driver won his fifth crown in Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix, only the third man to reach that milestone after Germany’s Schumacher and Argentina’s Juan Manual Fangio.

"I’ve still got things to achieve, there are so many targets, so many things ahead," the Briton told reporters after finishing fourth to take an unassailable lead with two races remaining.

The race was won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen ahead of Ferrari duo Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen.

"Michael’s still quite far ahead in race wins so you have to say he is still the GOAT (greatest of all time)," said Hamilton.

"Fangio, I think, is the godfather and always will be, from a driver’s perspective."

Hamilton, 33, has won four of his titles in the last five years and has a contract with champions Mercedes for two more years.

Mercedes are heading for their fifth successive constructors’ title and will most likely again start as favourites in 2019.

Team boss Toto Wolff said on Sunday that Hamilton was driving better than ever. "As long as he is in a good car and he continues to enjoy the way he is today I think there is more to come," said the Austrian.

Hamilton has 71 Formula One wins so far and has averaged 10 a season for the past four years, putting him on track to match Schumacher providing Mercedes continue to deliver a competitive car.

"There’s still a long way to go, but I’m here for a few more years, so I’m hoping that I can at least get close," said the Briton.