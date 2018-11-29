Hamilton does it again as Kimi retires

Five-times world champion Lewis Hamilton ended the 2019 Formula One season in style and a cloud of tyre smoke after a pole-to-flag victory in Abu Dhabi, his 11th win of the campaign.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel finished second, and set the fastest lap time, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen third.

“I am so happy right now,” said Hamilton after Hollywood actor Will Smith brought down the chequered flag at the floodlit Yas Marina circuit on the Mercedes driver’s 73rd career win.

The 33-year-old Hamilton, who has already been crowned season champion, boasts 51 wins out of 100 races in the V6 turbo hybrid era. His latest 408 points tally makes him the first driver to score more than 400 points in a single season.

The impressive Brit is 18 wins away from equalling Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins.

It was also two-times world champion Fernando Alonso’s last race. He finished 11th and with his final tally at 1,899. The trio of champions — Hamilton, Vettel and Alonso — created a spectacular cloud of smoke when they spun their cars at the end of their slowing-down lap, before stepping out for hugs and words of mutual respect.

Kimi Raikkonen retired from his last Formula One race with Ferrari, his car losing power and coasting to a halt on the main straight after just seven laps.

The 39-year-old Finn, the last driver to win a championship for Ferrari, in 2007, is headed in 2019 to Sauber, the team with which he started his F1 career.

Raikkonen still finished third in the championship and the retirement brought down the curtain on what has otherwise been a stand-out season for F1’s oldest current driver.

Raikkonen’s October win in Austin, Texas, ended a winless run of 113 races dating back to victory with Lotus in Australia in March 2013, and he has been on the podium 12 times in 21 races. — Reuters

Car swop

Seven-times Nascar champion Jimmie Johnson and former F1 champion Fernando Alonso swapped company cars after Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix.

Johnson declared the V8-powered 2013 McLaren to be “mind-blowing” in braking and acceleration, but Alonso found Jimmy’s Chevrolet to be a blast from the past with its V8 engine and steel brakes.