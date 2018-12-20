A decidedly brighter future in store for horse racing post-Joostegate

It is probably in racing’s favour as it heads into 2019 that it has taken the sport less time to get over Joostegate than Watergate.

Turn the clock back to June 1972 when five men broke into the Democratic Party headquarters in the Watergate Building Complex to place bugs. For the next two years, the scandal dominated the news ending with the resignation of president Richard Nixon in August 1974.

A year ago, the Markus Jooste saga was the only talking point in racing, but 12 months on it is not dinner chit-chat any more and the optimists that believe the sport is getting back on an even keel appear to outweigh the pessimists.

The “winds of change” have certainly blown through racing in the past three months with new appointments getting the thumbs up from some unexpected quarters.

We will see by this time next year whether the following appointments have resulted in racing being on a firmer footing.

John Stuart is the new CEO of Phumelela, taking over after the resignation of Rian Du Plessis. Was the Sporting Post — racing’s own newspaper yet banned in TAB outlets in Gauteng — offering an olive branch when stating: “Talk is rife in the corridors of power that Stuart is a very different approachable character and a breath of fresh air where it is desperately needed?”

● Rob Scott, former head of Tellytrack, takes over as Phumelela Betting executive from Vee Moodley and — with the family having been in racing for decades — he knows the pitfalls that can occur and, most importantly, how to fix them.

Vee Moodley is back at the National Horseracing Authority, this time as CEO. Anyone who has met Moodley simply has to admire his energy. He goes the extra mile for his employers.