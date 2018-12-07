‘Race of the Century’ seems over the top, until you look at the field

“It’s his first real test, but we’re confident he’s up to the task.”

So said Colin Gordon, racing manager for the late Chris Gerber, regarding Rainbow Bridge’s prospects in Saturday’s grade 2 Green Point Stakes at Kenilworth.

The Sporting Post bills it the “Race Of The Century” — a bit far-fetched, but this six-horse field simply oozes quality with Sean Tarry’s champion Legal Eagle bidding to win the 1,600m contest three times in a row.

But the Rainbow Bridge camp clearly feels the younger horse can topple Legal Eagle, who is now seven and has had to travel to the Cape.

Although Rainbow Bridge is unbeaten in five starts, Saturd ay’s race is a different kettle of fish to taking on the likes of Silver Maple, who the four-yearold defeated in November.

The betting market suggests we have a two-horse race on our hands, yet that is far from the case as the line-up also includes last season’s Vodacom July winner Do It Again and Brett Crawford’s talented Captain Al colt, Undercover Agent.

The sponsors, World Sports Betting, are offering 13-8 for Do It Again to finish in the first three, a possibility — as Justin Snaith commented on Tellytrack in November, the July hero was “jumping out of his skin”.

It also counts in Do It Again’s favour that his pilot is Richard Fourie, who is riding the crest of a wave and will produce his mount at just the right time.

The field is made up by Do It Ag a i n ’s stablemate Copper Force and Hat Puntano who has been transferred from the Azzie stable to that of Joe Ramsden.