Do It Again has big shoes to fill in Sun Met

Do It Again will bid to follow in the footsteps of equine greats Politician, London News and Pocket Power by winning the Durban July and, six months later, the Sun Met in Cape Town.

Politician won the 1978 July and 1979 Met, London News the 1996 July and 1997 Met and Pocket Power took the 2008 July and 2009 Met.

Trainer Mike Bass’s champion also won the famous Cape race in 2007 and 2008.

Following his excellent third in last weekend’s Green Point Stakes when beaten only two short-heads by Legal Eagle and Undercover Agent, it is little wonder that bookmaker Lance Michael has Do It Again as the clear 7-2 second favourite for the Met on January 26.

Rainbow Bridge, who got going late to join in the four-horse finish to the Green Point, is quoted favourite at 3-1.

Bernard Fayd’Herbe, who was Pocket Power’s regular jockey during his illustrious career, has received criticism on social media for his performance on Rainbow Bridge in last Saturday’s race.

While Fayd’Herbe has been in the top flight of jockeys for more years than he probably cares to remember, a point in his defence is that Eric Sands’s four-year-old is still learning to race — this was only the sixth start of his career — and was hard to settle in the 1,600m race.