Muzi Yeni can celebrate a happy birthday at Summer Cup

Muzi Yeni’s outstanding year got even better when he travelled to a Sandton hotel on Wednesday night and drew a plum draw for his mount Coral Fever for the G-Bets Summer Cup at Turffontein on December 1.

“That’ll do us perfectly — it boosts his prospects of another big race win,” said Yeni, who celebrates his 32nd birthday five days after Turffontein’s major racing event.

This year Yeni has won the grade 1 Champions Challenge and Emperors Palace Charity Mile on Coral Fever, who has performed with such distinction for trainer Robbie Sage and the gelding’s owners, Colin Bird and Sylvia Vrska. As a result of these wins, Coral Fever will shoulder top weight of 60kg but — in all honesty — this does not look like one of the strongest fields assembled for this 2,000m race.

Jockey Piere Strydom was also present at the draw and he believes his mount Sabina’s Dynasty “rates a reasonable each-way chance” after being drawn in pole position.

Some of Sean Tarry’s entries drew wide, but arguably his leading hope Tilbury Fort, who went so close in the Charity Mile, also drew favourably at barrier six.

There was mixed luck for Mike de Kock’s stable — star females Takingthepeace and Cascapedoa were allotted low number positions, but both Noble Secret (Randall Simons) and Like A Panther (Craig Zackey) will face wide barriers.

One of racing’s most stalwart supporters, Fred Crabbia, also made the trip for the draw and was more than happy when he drew gate nine for his runner It’s My Turn.

A large field will face the starter in Saturday’s R500,000 Dingaans (grade 2) at Turffontein and it could be a red-letter day for Eastern Cape trainer Yvette Bremner. She sends up talented National Park who has won four of his eight starts. He will be ridden by Ryan Munger who secured the gelding’s latest win.