Caster Semenya cleaned up at the recent SA Sports Awards‚ but the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) could not place her among the top five finalists for its Female World Athlete of the Year.

The world body for athletics on Monday announced a shortlist of five‚ one of whom will be the winner at the body’s awards ceremony in Monaco on December 4.

Semenya‚ the Diamond League and Continental Cup 800m champion in 2018, ran the fourth-fastest 800m yet and also enjoyed top 10 rankings in the 1,500m and 400m.

She took the 800m and 1,500m double at the Commonwealth Games and the 800m and 400m double at the African championships.

But her feats did not convince the IAAF‚ which wants to introduce regulations for athletes with hyperandrogenism that would require Semenya to take medication to lower naturally occurring higher levels of testosterone. Semenya has challenged the move at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

She was among the IAAF’s 10 nominees named in October‚ with a ballot deciding the five finalists. A public vote counted 25%‚ the IAAF council 50% and “the IAAF family” 25%.

Semenya’s omission leaves long-jumper Luvo Manyonga as the last SA athlete with a shout.

The male athlete shortlist is likely to be named on Tuesday.

Semenya won three of the major awards at the SA Sports Awards last weekend.

The IAAF’s five finalists are: Dina Asher-Smith (Britain‚ sprinter)‚ Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya‚ steeple chase)‚ Caterine Ibarguen (Colombia‚ horizontal jumps)‚ Shaunae Miller-Uibo (Bahamas‚ sprinter)‚ Nafissatou Thiam (Belgium‚ heptathlon & high jump).