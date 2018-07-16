Sport

Sport scientists want ‘flawed’ report used to change intersex rules scrapped

16 July 2018 - 08:47 Katharine Child
South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the Diamond League women's 800m final at Charlety stadium on June 30 2018 Picture: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU
The study the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) relied on to decide a new regulation on intersex athletes is flawed and should be scratched.

This is the view of a group of leading sports scientists who have analysed the report used to force athletes such as Caster Semenya to medically reduce her testosterone levels if they want to compete.

South African sports scientist Ross Tucker of the University of Cape Town‚ Norwegian sports doping expert Dr Erik Boye and Roger Pielke Jnr, the director of the Sports Governance Centre at the University of Colorado‚ have called on the British Journal of Sports Medicine (BJSM) to retract the report.

BJSM editor Dr Karim Khan told Times Select a statement on the matter would be issued soon and that the journal was always open to suggestions for improvement.

For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select.

