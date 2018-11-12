Sport / Other Sport

Caster stars in night of honours for SA’s best

12 November 2018 - 05:04 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Multiple Olympic and world champion Caster Semenya stole the show at the South African sports awards in Bloemfontein on Sunday, walking away with the Sports Star and Sportswoman of the Year awards.

Semenya is SA’s most prolific medal winner‚ having won Olympic 800m gold in 2012 and 2016 and world championship 800m gold in 2009‚ 2011 and 2017. She also won a world championship bronze in the 1,500m in 2017.

Semenya‚ the Diamond League 800m champion in 2018 and 2017‚ also took the Commonwealth Games 800m and 1,500m double in Australia in 2018 and the 400m and 800m crowns at the African championships in Nigeria.

She is also owner of South African records from 400m to 1,500m and it came as no surprise when her mentor, Samuel Sepeng, was named coach of the year ahead of Dr Suzanne Ferreira and Nico Coetzee.

The other major winner on the night was swimmer Chad le Clos, named Sportsman of the Year, fending off a strong challenge from WBA and Ring Magazine light-flyweight champion Hekkie Budler and long jumper Luvo Manyonga.

Commonwealth Games 100m and 200m breaststroke champion Tatjan Schoenmaker was named Newcomer of the Year, overcoming competition from fellow swimmer Minke Janse van Rensburg and sprinter Luxolo Adam.

