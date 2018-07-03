It’s a breeze for Nadal as Kvitova is swept away

London — World No1 Rafael Nadal breezed into the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday with a 6-3 6-3 6-2 win over Israel’s Dudi Sela as the Spaniard returned to action since claiming his 11th French Open title.

Two-time women’s champion Petra Kvitova crashed out in the first round when she was beaten 6-4 4-6 6-0 by unheralded Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Kvitova was the bookmakers’ favourite for the women’s title at the All England Club after an impressive return to form in 2018.

Nadal, the Wimbledon champion in 2008 and 2010, also managed to avoid falling victim to a player ranked outside the world top 100 for what would have been the fifth time in his last six visits to the All England Club.

"It’s great always to play here in Wimbledon, especially on centre court," said Nadal after seeing off world No127 Sela. "I’m just happy to be through, of course, and, yes, this match gives me positive feelings. There’s still room to improve but after a while without playing on grass … it’s very important to start with a straight sets victory."

Nadal, the 17-time Major winner, has not got past the fourth round since finishing runner-up to Novak Djokovic in 2011. Argentine fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro made it nine first-round wins in nine appearances at the tournament, breezing past Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk 6-3 6-4 6-3.

Del Potro, who made the semifinals in 2013, next faces Feliciano Lopez of Spain who on Tuesday set a record of playing 66 consecutive Grand Slams when he eased past Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-3 6-4 6-2. Left-handed Lopez made his debut at the Majors at the 2001 French Open.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old broke the record for straight Slams that was previously held by Roger Federer.

"When I was about to break the record, I thought, wow, I’m going to beat Federer at something!" joked the 70th-ranked Lopez, who has lost all 13 matches against Federer during his career.

German fourth seed Alexander Zverev eased past world No748 James Duckworth of Australia 7-5 6-2 6-0.

Zverev, who made the last 16 in 2017, goes on to face Taylor Fritz of the US. French Open runner-up and seventh seed Dominic Thiem retired with an injury against Cypriot veteran Marcos Baghdatis.

Thiem, beaten by Rafael Nadal in Paris in June, was 6-4 7-5 2-0 down when he quit.

Spain’s Garbine Muguruza opened her title defence with a 6-2 7-5 win over British wild card Naomi Broady. Muguruza is bidding to reach her third Wimbledon final after winning 2017’s title match against Venus Williams and losing the 2015 final against Serena Williams.

The two-time Grand Slam champion needed 88 minutes to see off world No138 Broady on Centre Court. "I’m back, it’s always good, I’m thinking to win and actually enjoy this time more," Muguruza said.

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, who stunned Nadal in 2014, marked his 50th match at the Majors with a 7-6 (7/3) 7-6 (7/4) 6-7 (5/7) 6-3 win over Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan. Kyrgios, seeded 15, hammered down 42 aces and unleashed 78 winners.

Eugenie Bouchard, Wimbledon runner-up in 2014 before her career went into a tailspin, reached the second round with a 6-0 4-6 6-3 victory over Briton Gabriella Taylor.

Elsewhere, Angelique Kerber, a former US Open and Australian Open champion, saw off fellow former Wimbledon runner-up Vera Zvonareva 7-5 6-3.

