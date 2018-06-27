Roger Federer aims for ninth All England title

London — Having seen longtime rival Rafael Nadal tighten his iron grip on Roland Garros, Roger Federer aims to extend his personal dominance of Wimbledon by claiming a ninth title at the All England Club.

Despite his 37th birthday fast approaching, and having been stunned by Borna Coric in the Halle grasscourt final last weekend, Federer will still start Wimbledon as the overwhelming favourite to clinch a 21st Major.

Federer set records 12 months ago when he defeated a hobbling Marin Cilic in the final, becoming the tournament’s oldest champion and first to claim eight titles.

That victory came after he decided to skip the clay-court season, a strategy he repeated in 2018 as the Swiss sat at home watching Nadal romp to an 11th French Open.

"I’m really going to love going to Wimbledon, but being the defending champion always creates pressure," said Federer, who was quick to shrug off his loss to Coric that ended a 20-match win streak on grass.

A week earlier, he had been buoyed by capturing the grass court title at Stuttgart.

"Regardless of whether I won or lost in Halle, I will be one of the favourites at Wimbledon."

He won his first Wimbledon — and maiden Slam title — in 2003. He has subsequently added seven more at the All England Club with Nadal winning twice, Novak Djokovic three times and Andy Murray taking two titles.

Lleyton Hewitt, in 2002, was the last man outside the modern-day big four to win the championship. It is hardly surprising then that Federer cannot see any great upheaval soon, even tipping Nadal to go deep in the tournament.

"I think Rafa is one of the big favourites," said Federer who famously lost the 2008 final to the Spaniard.

AFP