Petra Kvitova pulls out of Eastbourne event with hamstring injury

London — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova withdrew from the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Eastbourne event on Wednesday with a hamstring injury, saying it was a precaution ahead of Monday’s grass-court Grand Slam.

The Czech — ranked eight in the world — told the WTA website that the injury felt worse and she did not wish to endanger her chances of playing at Wimbledon. Kvitova — who has been seeded eight for Wimbledon — came into the tournament after a victory at last week’s WTA tournament in Birmingham, and was due to play Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska in the third round on Wednesday.

"I’m really disappointed to have to withdraw from Eastbourne this morning," the Czech said in a statement, quoted on the WTA website.

"I felt my hamstring in the Birmingham final and, although I played with tape in my match here yesterday, when I woke up this morning it felt worse. With Wimbledon around the corner I couldn’t take the risk of making it worse by playing today."

Kvitova has not been past the third round in her past three Grand Slam appearances.

AFP