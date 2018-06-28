Sport / Other Sport

TENNIS

Petra Kvitova pulls out of Eastbourne event with hamstring injury

28 June 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Petra Kvitova. Picture: REUTERS
Petra Kvitova. Picture: REUTERS

London — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova withdrew from the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Eastbourne event on Wednesday with a hamstring injury, saying it was a precaution ahead of Monday’s grass-court Grand Slam.

The Czech — ranked eight in the world — told the WTA website that the injury felt worse and she did not wish to endanger her chances of playing at Wimbledon. Kvitova — who has been seeded eight for Wimbledon — came into the tournament after a victory at last week’s WTA tournament in Birmingham, and was due to play Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska in the third round on Wednesday.

"I’m really disappointed to have to withdraw from Eastbourne this morning," the Czech said in a statement, quoted on the WTA website.

"I felt my hamstring in the Birmingham final and, although I played with tape in my match here yesterday, when I woke up this morning it felt worse. With Wimbledon around the corner I couldn’t take the risk of making it worse by playing today."

Kvitova has not been past the third round in her past three Grand Slam appearances.

AFP

Roger Federer aims for ninth All England title

Federer starts Wimbledon as the overwhelming favourite to clinch a 21st Major despite shock Halle grasscourt defeat
Sport
1 day ago

Serena returns to target eighth Wimbledon crown

US player claimed her first title in London at age of 20 and after an absence in 2017 is back in the hunt
Sport
1 day ago

Roger Federer toasts No1 with No98 at Stuttgart Open

Tennis champion Federer’s 78-minute win seals his first Stuttgart triumph
Sport
10 days ago

Rafael Nadal to miss Queen’s Club event

The 32-year-old is drained after playing 27 matches on clay over the past two months
Sport
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Safa set to release Stuart Baxter for return to ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Roger Federer aims for ninth All England title
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Rwanda defends multimillion-dollar deal to ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Warren Whiteley’s leap of faith for Springbok ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Will emotion be Neymar and Brazil’s undoing?
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.