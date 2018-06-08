Lewis Hamilton chases victory in happy hunting ground

"We expect a number of teams to take their second power units, including all the Mercedes cars. We are pushing for more performance as soon as possible," Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff said.

"We can see that we are in a stronger position in both championships than 12 months ago, but we know that the battle is more fierce with ourselves, Ferrari and Red Bull in contention every weekend."

Like Mercedes, both Red Bull and Ferrari are expected to use new engines, but Red Bull technical boss Adrian Newey downplayed expectations, notably because Monaco victor Daniel Ricciardo faces grid penalties for technical power unit changes.

Newey suggested that Renault would gain only about one-tenth of a second per lap on a power-hungry track that suits Mercedes, but Wolff warned "past performances are no guarantee of success this year".

"We need to make sure we get the most from the tyre compounds, including the ‘hyper-soft’, if we want to come out on top."

The team’s struggles with the "hyper-soft" tyre in Monte Carlo undermined them in qualifying, but their strategic approach enabled Hamilton to finish third and extend his record run of points-scoring races to 31.