Red Bull go ‘double top’

Record-breaking Daniel Ric-ciardo made it a "double top" for Red Bull on Thursday when he and teammate Max Verstappen dominated second practice for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Australian lapped the unforgiving steel-lined streets of the Mediterranean principality in 1min 11.841sec to outpace the Dutchman by nearly two-tenths of a second with the first lap under 1:12 at the track.

The pair had earlier domi-nated morning practice to establish Red Bull as the team to beat this weekend with Ferrari and Mercedes in pursuit. German Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari was third ahead of current series leader and defending four-time champion Briton Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

It was a clear show of Ric-ciardo and Red Bull’s harmony with the new pink-walled "hyper-soft" tyres at the resurfaced track where their nimble car looked outstanding.

The Australian, fastest in the morning, had said he was confident of fighting for victory on Sunday. "I feel one got away from me a few years ago," said Ricciardo. "So, I’m going to have to work for it, I’m ready to win."

