Sport / Other Sport

Daniel Ricciardo hangs in for tense victory at Monaco Grand Prix

28 May 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
He’s got wings: Daniel Ricciardo celebrates winning Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix with a dive into a swimming pool. Picture: REUTERS
He’s got wings: Daniel Ricciardo celebrates winning Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix with a dive into a swimming pool. Picture: REUTERS

Monaco — Daniel Ricciardo brought back memories of Formula One great Michael Schumacher in his prime on Sunday as the Australian nursed a wounded Red Bull to Monaco Grand Prix victory in the team’s 250th race.

Winning from pole position for the first time in his career, Ricciardo drove for nearly two thirds of the race with a car down on power due to problems that emerged on lap 28.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, 2017’s race winner, finished second to cut Lewis Hamilton’s overall lead to 14 points after six of 21 rounds. Hamilton, the reigning world champion, was third for Mercedes.

"You have done an amazing job today," team boss Christian Horner said after Ricciardo took the chequered flag 7.3sec clear of Vettel.

"That is right up there with what Schumacher did… and this is payback for 2016."

Ricciardo’s only previous pole had been in Monaco two years ago, when he lost out to Hamilton on strategy and finished runner-up.

This time Ricciardo also made a clean start and, controlling the pace and the race, looked as much of a nailed-on certainty for victory as ever exists on Monaco’s treacherous metal-fenced streets.

It all seemed to unravel when he reported a loss of power over the team radio.

"OK mate, we can see what’s going on," his race engineer replied after a pause. You just need to keep it smooth, keep focused."

"Will it get better?" enquired the Australian. "Negative," came the reply.

From then on, Ricciardo — down on power and with Vettel in his rearview mirrors — was a model of consistency on a track where overtaking is a challenge for even the greatest of talents.

For lap after lap he kept the gap until Vettel’s tyres showed signs of wear.

"Absolutely amazing, I don’t know how you did that, Daniel," said engineer Simon Rennie.

"I thought the race was done. I got home just using six gears," Ricciardo told reporters later.

"Thanks to the team. We got it back. I’m stoked. From two years ago I feel we got some redemption now. We can put 2016 behind us," he said.

A safety car came on in the closing laps after Sauber’s Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc, the first local Formula One driver in 24 years, piled into the back of New Zealander Brendon Hartley’s Toro Rosso at the tunnel exit.

Reuters

Red Bull go ‘double top’

The pair had earlier domi-nated morning practice to establish Red Bull as the team to beat this weekend
Sport
3 days ago

Red Bull chase Monaco win in milestone race

Track with slow-speed corners favours Verstappen and Ricciardo while Ferrari is also backed
Sport
4 days ago

One-stop victory for Hamilton

It was a busy weekend of motorsport for fans from around the globe
Life
11 days ago

Grand master Lewis Hamilton triumphs in Spain

The racing Briton stretches his lead over Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel to 17 points as Mercedes go top of constructors’ standings
Sport
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Coach John Mitchell takes it on chin for Bulls
Sport / Rugby
2.
KHANYISO TSHWAKU: A B de Villiers was a very good ...
Sport
3.
Why Ashwin Willemse is a rare beacon
Sport
4.
Pakistan thrash England to win first Test
Sport / Cricket
5.
Brilliant Bale breaks Liverpool hearts in ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.