Thrills and spills make for action-packed racing

Arguably one of the most popular races on the Formula One calendar, the Monaco Grand Prix took place this past weekend and, as usual with this unforgiving street circuit, there were some casualties in the form of nonfinishers.

One of these was Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, who crashed into the barriers during practice, dashing his opportunity to qualify for the race and as a result he had to start at the back of the grid.

Verstappen has had at least six crash incidents in 2018 and the most recent was a replica of the 2016 season where he crashed in the same spot.

The young lad has a bright future in the sport, but he needs to practice more patience if he is to do well and score those all important points. "I think he is not patient enough. He wants always to say he is the fastest but the result is only when you cross the line. He needs to be more patient, judge the situations better," said Red Bull Motorsport boss Helmut Marko.

Still on the Red Bull team, Verstappen’s teammate Daniel Ricciardo had a sterling race, having qualified in pole position and he led the race from start to finish. However, it was not all plain sailing for Ricciardo as he experienced some engine power issues in the latter parts of the race, but managed to keep a charging Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), who finished second, at bay. Mercedes-AMG’s Lewis Hamilton finished third.