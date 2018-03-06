Phil Mickelson breaks five-year drought

Mexico City — After nearly five years and more than 100 tournaments without a win, five-times Major champion Phil Mickelson summed up his victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship in one swift word — "incredible".

A par putt on the first playoff hole on Sunday earned Mickelson the win over Justin Thomas and gave the 47-year-old encouragement that his game was getting back to its best.

"I don’t know what to say," he told Golf Channel. "It has been a tough go the last four years. Not playing my best but to have the belief I was going to get there and finally break through and to do it feels incredible."

Especially the way he did it, overcoming a two-stroke lead by Thomas with birdie putts on the 15th and 16th holes in a round that included seven birdies and a pair of bogies.

"It just validates the hard work I have put in and the struggle over the last few years to get my game back," said Mickelson.

And with the Masters coming up in a month, the golfing champion believes he can be a factor again after missing the cut in 2016 and tying for 22nd in 2017.

Reuters