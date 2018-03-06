Sport / Other Sport

CHAMPIONSHIP GOLF

Phil Mickelson breaks five-year drought

06 March 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Phil Mickelson plays his shot in the final round of the WGC - Mexico Championship golf tournament. Picture: ORLANDO RAMIREZ/US TODAY SPORT
Mexico City — After nearly five years and more than 100 tournaments without a win, five-times Major champion Phil Mickelson summed up his victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship in one swift word — "incredible".

A par putt on the first playoff hole on Sunday earned Mickelson the win over Justin Thomas and gave the 47-year-old encouragement that his game was getting back to its best.

"I don’t know what to say," he told Golf Channel. "It has been a tough go the last four years. Not playing my best but to have the belief I was going to get there and finally break through and to do it feels incredible."

Especially the way he did it, overcoming a two-stroke lead by Thomas with birdie putts on the 15th and 16th holes in a round that included seven birdies and a pair of bogies.

"It just validates the hard work I have put in and the struggle over the last few years to get my game back," said Mickelson.

And with the Masters coming up in a month, the golfing champion believes he can be a factor again after missing the cut in 2016 and tying for 22nd in 2017.

Reuters

Golf master Willett’s revival plan begins in Pretoria

Englishman Danny Willett is using the tournament to revive a career disrupted by injury
Sport
5 days ago

Tiger Woods believes he is on track for Masters

An apparently healthy Woods seems increasingly likely to head to April’s Masters
Sport
7 days ago

Bird in hand: Gary Woodland takes Phoenix

Woodland birdies three of the last four holes to win at the US PGA Tour venue
Sport
28 days ago

