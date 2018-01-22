Classy Garcia off to a winning start

Singapore — Sergio Garcia produced a masterful display of bogey-free golf over 27 holes on Sunday to open his season with a five-shot victory at the weather-disrupted Singapore Open.

The 38-year-old US Masters champion signed for a final-round three-under 68 to finish on 14-under 270, well clear of Japan’s Satoshi Kodaira and SA’s Shaun Norris, who tied for second on nine-under par.

"I played nicely but it wasn’t easy. There were some very challenging holes but I played very well and then was just steady on the back-nine to make sure I wasn’t making any bogeys," Garcia said.

Garcia had returned to the course at dawn to complete his third round after weather delays had forced an early finish on Saturday and the Spaniard hit the ground running, wiping out a two-shot deficit with four birdies in his last nine holes.

After reeling in overnight leaders Chapchai Nirat and Danthai Boonma and starting the last round with a one-shot lead, Garcia put on an iron-play masterclass as he surged clear of the field on the front nine at the par-71 Serapong Course.

A birdie on the first hole of his final round doubled his lead and after a monster putt secured back-to-back birdies on seven and eight, Garcia was five shots clear as his nearest rivals wilted under the midday sun.

The world No10 then settled into safety mode, aiming for the centre of the greens rather than attacking the pins, as he parred his last 10 holes.

The cosanctioned Asian and Japan Tour victory is the 32nd of Garcia’s professional career and sets him up for the defence of his Dubai Desert Classic title on the European Tour next week.

Thailand’s Danthai and Jazz Janewattananond tied for fourth place on eight-under to earn two of the four British Open slots on offer for players who had yet to qualify for the oldest major on the calendar.

They will be joined at Carnoustie in July by young American Sean Crocker (seven-under), whose Zimbabwean father Gary played in that country’s first cricket Test match in 1992, and Australia’s Lucas Herbert (six-under).

