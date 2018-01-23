Don’t expect miracles from Woods in 2018, say experts

As anticipation builds over Tiger Woods’s official comeback after nearly a year rehabilitating from a spinal fusion, two former

professionals have offered a tempered view of what to expect from the 14-time Major champion in 2018 and beyond.

Woods completed 72 holes for the first time in three years when he finished equal ninth of 18 players at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December — an unofficial event on the PGA Tour.

That was an appetiser before he continues his return at this week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in

southern California.

Woods, however, faces at least one immovable obstruction, based on historical precedent, according to Brandel Chamblee and Bill Mallon.

Chamblee, now a forthright Golf Channel analyst, said Woods appeared to have solved his body and swing issues, but "chipping yips" and age made it nearly impossible to imagine him recapturing his old magic.

Mallon agreed: "He was so good once, I think it would be hard to dismiss him, but coming back after four back surgeries and multiple left knee surgeries — I’m sure he’s got arthritis — I think it will be tough," the golf and Olympic historian said.

"At that level, the slightest incremental deterioration physically, even though golf is not football, it still has huge physical demands to do it without pain."

Chamblee said it would be a Herculean achievement for Woods, who has won 79 times on the PGA Tour, to surpass Sam Snead’s record 82 victories.