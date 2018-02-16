Sport / Other Sport

Dusi Canoe Marathon: paddle power, run and a swim

16 February 2018 - 05:30 Nick Tatham
Peak performance: After an early swim, Jordan and Cana Peek powered through the field to finish first in the women’s race in the first stage of the FNB Dusi Canoe Marathon on Thursday. Picture: ANTHONY GROTE
Favourites Andy Birkett and Hank McGregor and the Peek sisters Jordan and Cana took the men’s and women’s stage one honours at Thursday’s first stage of the FNB Dusi Canoe Marathon but in sharply contrasting races.

On a medium-level uMsindusi River under cool and overcast skies, the drama in the men’s race started at the second major obstacle of the day, the FNB Weir, where the Houston brothers Alan and Andrew paddled into the bushes on the left, which cost them valuable time. For the elite field it quickly became a case of trying to catch Euro Steel’s Birkett and McGregor as they led from start to finish and never really looked in trouble.

"I wouldn’t have minded if we were 30 seconds behind to be honest," Birkett said.

"To have just under a two minute lead going into the second day is great for us.

"The plan was to try and stay out of the trouble at the start and to set our own pace and if guys ran off the front we would just let them go. It was a bit of a shock that we were the first boat going over the first portage and we set a good pace throughout."

The pair seem to be in a relaxed mental space after their day one victory, McGregor was quick to quip about his running prowess.

"I have never beaten Andy on the Cabbage Tree portage but today I managed to do it.

"I’ve also never won the first day of the Dusi so today has been a day of firsts."

Sbonelo Khwela and Siseko Ntondini held on to second spot, finishing just a second ahead of Carl Folscher and Hungarian Adrian Boros, who were the surprise package of day one. The women’s showdown was not without drama as the Peek sisters took a swim at Ernie Pearce Weir at the start, putting them on the back foot.

Christie Mackenzie and Bridgitte Hartley set a blistering early pace after the sisters had their swim and tried to hold out for as long as possible. The Peek’s running ability then shone through as they powered through the field.

"After our swim we didn’t need to tell each other we had to work hard to make up that time," Jordan Peek said. "We just put our heads down and worked our way through the field."

