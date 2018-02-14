McGregor and Birkett hold Dusi aces

Sport / Other Sport

14 February 2018 - 05:30 Nick Tatham
Title challengers: Siseko Ntondini, front, and Sbonelo Khwela aim to put pressure on the race favourites from day one. Picture: ANTHONY GROTE
The 67th edition of the iconic FNB Dusi Canoe Marathon looks set to live up to all the pre-race hype as the country’s finest river marathon paddlers fight it out from Pietermaritzburg to Durban from Thursday.

In what has been seen as one of the most exciting K2 Dusi combinations in the modern era, the K1 marathon gold medallist and two-time Dusi winner Hank McGregor has teamed up with K1 marathon silver medallist and seven-time Dusi winner Andy Birkett.

The duo will undoubtedly carry the favourites tag onto the start line at Camps Drift.

Euro Steel’s Birkett has won seven of the last eight Dusis, his only blemish being a fourth in 2013 in the K1 showdown that was won by Lance Kime. McGregor’s last triumph came in 2006 when he won with Martin Dreyer to go with his K1 victory the year before.

With nine Dusi gold medals between them — the second most in 2018 being Ant Stott with four wins — and a punishing training programme, the smart money will be on them to reach Blue Lagoon first.

Hoping to put pressure on the Birkett/McGregor combination will be 2014 winner Sbonelo Khwela and his new partner, Siseko Ntondini.

The Euro Steel/ADreach pairing will be an intimidating force with the boat on their shoulders, but their ability to navigate the Msundusi and Mngeni rivers will be paramount if they are to mount a significant threat.

Ntondini is no stranger to the top 10 of the Dusi, and Khwela has spent the past five years in the top three but only has one victory to show for it.

This drive for the top step of the podium could well fuel their challenge over the 124km journey to the coast.

Among the other title contenders will be the Mooi River brothers, Alan and Andrew Houston, as well as the experienced Ant Stott, who will be paddling with the exciting Banetse Nkhoesa.

The Houstons, who were sitting in third place overall in 2016 before illness got the better of them before the start of the final stage, are an organised crew that will be strong through the water and on their feet and could provide the recipe for an upset.

It’s been a quiet build-up for Stott and Nkhoesa, but they too have the pedigree and the drive to push the favourites. It has been 20 years since Stott won his first Dusi title and he is hoping for a fairy tale in 2018.

The women’s race is going to be a mouth-watering affair with no one specific crew owning the favourites tag, though sisters Jordan and Cana Peek have been in fine form in the build-up. They recently won the 50 Miler as well as the Campbell’s to Dusi Bridge race, setting them apart from the rest of the hopefuls.

The first day of the three-day marathon gets underway at Camps Drift in Pietermaritzburg at 6am on Thursday.

