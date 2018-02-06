Sport / Other Sport

DRUG TEST RESULT

Chris Froome set for season debut in Spain

The four-times Tour de France winner is under investigation after failing a drugs test at 2017’s Tour of Spain

06 February 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
Ruta del Sol — Britain’s Chris Froome would make his 2018 season debut at next week’s Ruta del Sol, his Team Sky said on Monday.

The 32-year-old four-times Tour de France winner is under investigation after returning an adverse drugs test at 2017’s Tour of Spain, which he won.

He was found to have double the allowed amount of the legal drug Salbutamol in his system in a test after stage 18 of the Vuelta in September.

Team Sky and Froome, who has denied any wrongdoing, are presenting their case to the International Cycling Union.

"I’m confident that we will be able to get to the bottom of what has happened and I’m working hard with the team to do that," Froome said.

Froome will line up in the five-day stage race in Andalusia, which he won three years ago, after completing a training stint in SA.

"I have put in a hard training block in January," Froome said. "It’s been good to be out on my bike and to get the miles under my belt."

Reuters

Dlamini and Impey on top of the world down under

The two cyclists score firsts for SA as old hand wins Tour Down Under while debutant wins King of the Mountains category
15 days ago

King of the Mountain Nicholas Dlamini cracks mould

Dlamini becomes the first black South African to wear a leader’s jersey in cycling
20 days ago

Froome issue ‘a laughing stock’, says Romain Bardet

The French rider doubts Chris Froome will be cleared of his adverse doping test
20 days ago

