Chris Froome set for season debut in Spain

Ruta del Sol — Britain’s Chris Froome would make his 2018 season debut at next week’s Ruta del Sol, his Team Sky said on Monday.

The 32-year-old four-times Tour de France winner is under investigation after returning an adverse drugs test at 2017’s Tour of Spain, which he won.

He was found to have double the allowed amount of the legal drug Salbutamol in his system in a test after stage 18 of the Vuelta in September.

Team Sky and Froome, who has denied any wrongdoing, are presenting their case to the International Cycling Union.

"I’m confident that we will be able to get to the bottom of what has happened and I’m working hard with the team to do that," Froome said.

Froome will line up in the five-day stage race in Andalusia, which he won three years ago, after completing a training stint in SA.

"I have put in a hard training block in January," Froome said. "It’s been good to be out on my bike and to get the miles under my belt."

