Lungi Ngidi’s long and tough road to Test success

It took a few uncomfortable but honest conversations with coach Mark Boucher to turn an unfit Lungi Ngidi into a South African Test bowler with a memorable wicket and run-out on debut at his SuperSport Park home ground.

Ngidi was low on confidence and motivation after a stress fracture injury in 2017 and he revealed that his conversations with Boucher‚ a change in lifestyle and increased time in the gym had contributed to his change in fortune.

"The whole off-season I was in the gym‚" he said. "I had to lose a lot of weight and one of the main things was that I had to change my lifestyle.

"I have lost about 8kg and it feels good," he said.

"It was very difficult but it was worth it in the long run and a lot of credit must also go to the trainer and physiotherapist at the Titans.

"And the coach as well. We had some hard but honest chats behind closed doors‚" he said about Titans coach Boucher.

Ngidi‚ whose injury resulted in him missing the SA A tour to England in 2017 after he impressed on T20 debut against Sri Lanka‚ said sitting out the tour was tough.

"That was probably one of the biggest challenges of my career‚ coming from a high to a low in a short space of time‚" Ngidi said.

"During my time away from the game, I got a lot of time to reflect and now I realise that I am actually stronger than I thought‚" he said.

