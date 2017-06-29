Sport / Other Sport

Van Niekerk ‘nervous’ before world record breaking run

The athlete now feels positive and confident ahead of his first international 400m in Switzerland next week

29 June 2017 - 15:18 David Isaacson
Wayde van Niekerk celebrates victory and a new world record in the 300m at the Golden Spike athletics meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on June 28 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Wayde van Niekerk celebrates victory and a new world record in the 300m at the Golden Spike athletics meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on June 28 2017. Picture: REUTERS

Wayde van Niekerk says he was nervous before breaking Michael Johnson’s 300m world best in Ostrava‚ despite having run personal best times in the 200m and 100m in the weeks before.

The Olympic 400m champion slashed four-hundredths of a second off the American legend’s 30.85sec mark as he cantered to victory by nearly a second.

His 30.81 obliterated Usain Bolt’s 30.97 meet record.

"It was a nervy buildup obviously because I’ve been avoiding the 300s and 400s so I’m glad I finally got to break through that‚" said Van Niekerk‚ who races his first international 400m in Switzerland on Thursday next week.

"It’s a good step towards the 400m in Lausanne and I’m feeling quite positive and confident and let’s see how it goes.

"I think we’ve got to keep on working and keep on improving‚" added Van Niekerk‚ who is based in Gemona‚ Italy‚ during the European summer.

