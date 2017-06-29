What is this strange new record Wayde van Niekerk has set?

The 300m record the Wayde van Niekerk broke on Wednesday night is not an official record — but that takes nothing away from his achievement.

The 300m is a rarely run distance, and not recognised as a formal distance for the purposes of International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) record-keeping.

But in setting a new world mark for the distance, Van Niekerk not only broke a record that had stood for 17 years, he also achieved a goal Usain Bolt once set for himself and failed to reach.

Van Niekerk, running in the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Wednesday, went four-hundredths of a second under the 30.85sec record set by Michael Johnson in Pretoria in March 2000.

Bolt had set his sights on the record in May 2010 — also at Golden Spike in Ostrava — but missed it by 0.12 seconds.

The 300m is considered a "training distance", to improve stamina for 200m runners, or speed for 400m runners.

Van Niekerk told AFP before the race: "It’s not really an official event, so I’m going to go out there and be ridiculous tomorrow, I’ve got nothing to lose. It’s the only 300m of the year.… I’ll try and give you a show."