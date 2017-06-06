Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka march on at French Open

Paris — Andy Murray racked up his 650th career win on Monday to reach the French Open quarterfinals where he was joined by 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka.

World No1 Murray, the runner-up in Paris to Novak Djokovic in 2016, brushed aside Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-3 6-4 6-4.

Murray broke the serve of the 21-year-old, playing in a Slam fourth round for the first time, on five occasions. Before Monday, Khachanov had held serve for 48 service games.

In his seventh Paris quarterfinal, Murray will face Japanese eighth-seed Kei Nishikori who defeated Fernando Verdasco of Spain 0-6 6-4 6-4 6-0.

Nishikori, a beaten quarter-finalist in Paris in 2015, has now made the last eight of a Slam for the seventh time, a record for a Japanese man.