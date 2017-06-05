Sport / Other Sport

FRENCH OPEN

Rafael Nadal motors into French Open quarters, Muguruza exits

05 June 2017 - 06:29 Agency Staff
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his fourth round match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut at the French Open on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his fourth round match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut at the French Open on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS

Paris — Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal surged into the French Open quarterfinals for a record-equalling 11th time on Sunday, while reigning women’s title-holder Garbine Muguruza crashed out in the last 16.

Nadal continued his ruthless form at Roland Garros by dispatching Spanish 17th seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1 6-2 6-2 to match Roger Federer’s mark of last-eight appearances in the French Open.

The 14-time Major winner is yet to drop a set, conceding just six games in the last two rounds as he strives to become the first man to win 10 titles at a single Grand Slam.

"I’m happy because Roberto is a very good player. It’s very important for me to be in the quarterfinals one more time," said Nadal, who turned 31 on Saturday.

Big-serving Kevin Anderson tames angry Kyrgios

South African tennis ace makes the most of the 18th-seeded Australian’s 42 unforced errors
Sport
3 days ago

The fourth seed will meet compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta, through to his first Slam quarterfinal, for a spot in the last four after the latter stunned Canada’s Milos Raonic.

Carreno Busta, seeded 20th, needed seven match points to clinch a thrilling 4-6 7-6 (7/2)

6-7 (6/8) 6-4 8-6 win over the fifth-seeded Raonic in four hours and 17 minutes.

Japan’s Kei Nishikori fought off a fierce five-set challenge from rising South Korean talent Hyeon Chung to clinch a place in the last 16.

Eighth seed Nishikori led two sets to one but trailed by a double break at 3-0 down in the fourth set when rain halted play on Saturday.

Chung forced the contest into a deciding set as play resumed on Sunday, but the world No67 double-faulted on match point to gift Nishikori a 7-5 6-4 6-7 (4/7) 0-6 6-4 victory.

"I think the rain helps me a lot, because I was really down in the fourth set and mentally I wasn’t ready," said Nishikori.

It was the first third-round meeting between two Asian players at Roland Garros, with 2014 US Open finalist Nishikori going on to play Fernando Verdasco for a quarterfinal place.

Karen Khachanov will play Andy Murray in the fourth round after the giant Russian beat American 21st seed John Isner 7-6 (7/1) 6-3 6-7 (5/7) 7-6 (7/3).

Kristina Mladenovic ensured France will have women in the quarterfinals for the first time since 1994 after beating fourth seed Muguruza 6-1 3-6 6-3.

The French 13th seed is through to just her second Grand Slam quarterfinal — after the 2015 US Open — and will face Venus Williams or Switzerland’s Timea Bacsinszky for a spot in the last four.

Danish 11th seed Caroline Wozniacki knocked off 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-1 4-6 6-2 to reach the last eight for just the second time.

"Svetlana’s a great player, especially on clay, so I knew it wouldn’t be easy," said Wozniacki, a two-time US Open runner-up.

Second seed Karolina Pliskova advanced to round four with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Germany’s Carina Witthoeft.

AFP

