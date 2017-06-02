Big-serving Kevin Anderson tames angry Kyrgios

Paris — SA’s Kevin Anderson came from a set down to beat an angry Nick Kyrgios and advance to the third round at the French Open on Thursday.

The big-serving South African, ranked 56 in the world, made the most of the 18th-seeded Australian’s 42 unforced errors to win 5-7 6-4 6-1 6-2.

The temperamental Australian destroyed two racquets, including one that he smashed six times onto a cooler, and was handed a penalty point at the end of the second set. Kyrgios has never made it past the third round at the Paris Grand Slam.

Anderson next faces Britain’s Kyle Edmund who beat Argentine Renzo Olivo 7-5 6-3 6-1.

World No1 Andy Murray reached the round with a bruising 6-7 (3/7) 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7/3) win over Martin Klizan of Slovakia. Murray will face Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro for a place in the last 16.