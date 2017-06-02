Sport / Other Sport

Big-serving Kevin Anderson tames angry Kyrgios

South African tennis ace makes the most of the 18th-seeded Australian’s 42 unforced errors

02 June 2017 - 06:05 Agency Staff
Roaring: Kevin Anderson celebrates his win over Nick Kyrgios. Picture: ADAM PRETTY/GETTY IMAGES
Roaring: Kevin Anderson celebrates his win over Nick Kyrgios. Picture: ADAM PRETTY/GETTY IMAGES

Paris — SA’s Kevin Anderson came from a set down to beat an angry Nick Kyrgios and advance to the third round at the French Open on Thursday.

The big-serving South African, ranked 56 in the world, made the most of the 18th-seeded Australian’s 42 unforced errors to win 5-7 6-4 6-1 6-2.

The temperamental Australian destroyed two racquets, including one that he smashed six times onto a cooler, and was handed a penalty point at the end of the second set. Kyrgios has never made it past the third round at the Paris Grand Slam.

Anderson next faces Britain’s Kyle Edmund who beat Argentine Renzo Olivo 7-5 6-3 6-1.

World No1 Andy Murray reached the round with a bruising 6-7 (3/7) 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7/3) win over Martin Klizan of Slovakia. Murray will face Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro for a place in the last 16.

Tennis top seed Andy Murray up and running after blip

French Open champion pretender Alexander Zverev crashes out in the first round
Sport
2 days ago

"I expected a tough match. Martin goes for his shots, he can hit winners with that forehand from anywhere on the court," said 2016 runner-up Murray.

Third seed Stan Wawrinka, the 2015 champion, reached the last 32 for the 10th time with a 6-4 7-6 (7/5) 7-5 win over Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine. Wawrinka will face Italy’s Fabio Fognini for a place in the fourth round.

Japanese eighth seed Kei Nishikori routed France’s Jeremy Chardy 6-3 6-0 7-6 (7/5) and set up a clash with South Korean Hyeon Chung.

Chung beat US 27th seed Sam Querrey with a 6-1 7-5 6-1 victory against Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-1 7-5 6-1.

