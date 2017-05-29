Vettel opens up big lead in Ferrari one-two

"It’s a great day for the team… great to get the points, great to get the win," said Vettel. As with Schumacher in his pomp, there was also a distinct whiff of "team orders", with Raikkonen pitting first and Vettel staying out for five more laps in a move that worked in his favour.

His 45th career win was the German’s third in six races but there was plenty of sympathy for Raikkonen, who last won with Lotus in 2013.

The Finn looked far from happy on the podium, staring fixedly ahead and taking gulps of the Champagne as Vettel sprayed his.

"It’s still second place, but it doesn’t feel awful good," he said. "It’s how it goes sometimes."

"I know how it feels, it’s not a good feeling," reigning champion Nico Rosberg, who retired at the end of last year after years of battling Hamilton at Mercedes, consoled him.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo took his second successive podium with third place for Red Bull. Late crashes ensured the safety car made its traditional Monaco appearance.

While Raikkonen led for the first 34 laps, the writing was on the wall at the pit stops with a consensus that had been emerging already before the start that Ferrari would favour the championship leader.

"It was a very tense race. I knew [staying out] was the chance to win.

"I was able to use that window and come out ahead. After that I was able to control the gap behind," said Vettel.