Strong bidding boosts yearling prices

Any economic downturn does not appear to be affecting the bloodstock industry with a total of 10 lots sold for R1m or more on the first day of the National Yearling Sale in Germiston.

At the close of play in the first session, about 122 yearlings had been sold at an average of R354,959.

Top international auctioneer Steve Davis was only on the second lot of his first shift when he was bombarded with bids for a Silvano colt consigned by Lammerskraal Stud.

In the end, Form Bloodstock, which also secured the top price of R3.8m at the recent CTS Emperors Palace Sale, had the final say at R4m.

The colt, Matador Step, will join the stable of Dean Kannemeyer, which is the appropriate call as the Cape trainer did an excellent job with Capetown Noir who did the Cape Guineas-Derby double and went on to capture the Queen’s Plate.

Maxixe, the dam of Matador Step, is a sister to Capetown Noir and Across The Ice. "I have trained the family and they can run," said Kannemeyer.

Form Bloodstock also bought two other lots, paying R1.8m for a Dynasty colt from Varsfontein Stud and R1.2m for a Twice Over colt from Mauritzfontein.

Snaith Racing secured two lots and one of them — a Captain Al filly from Cheveley Stud — made the second-highest price of R3.6m. It clearly did not worry the Snaith team that the filly was a late foal being born towards the end of January.

Davis was still on the rostrum when Shadwell SA bid R2.6m for a Gimmethegreenlight colt consigned by Mauritzfontein Stud.

Mario Ferreira has emerged as a serious buyer at bloodstock sales countrywide and Davis knocked down a Captain Al filly to the Highveld owner for R2m. The youngster — consigned by Boland Stud — is out of a half-sister to Captain America.

Other transactions during the first session included a Dynasty colt from Rathmor Stud bought by John Freeman for R1.7m, a Querari filly from Benmarne Stud secured by Plattner Racing for R1.6m and a R1m bid from Park Bloodstock bought Varsfontein’s half-brother to Captain America.

Turffontein racecourse is all geared up for "Champions Day" tomorrow and the ante-post interest in the South African Derby has been for S’manga Khumalo’s mount, Furiosa.

"We’ve had steady support for Furiosa from our clients and he’s now 4-1 from 5-1 with us," said bookmaker Lance Michael.

Heavenly Blue remains the 8-10 favourite for this final leg of the Triple Crown and punters are expected to have a serious go at the Pick 6 as the TAB have guaranteed a pool of R4.5m.