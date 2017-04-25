Mike De Kock’s Heavenly Blue July favourite

Bookmakers — clearly fearful of a fifth Durban July triumph by legendary trainer Mike de Kock — have promoted his three-year-old Heavenly Blue to favouritism for the big Greyville race on July 1.

De Kock has won the July four times, scoring with Ipi Tombe (2002), Greys Inn (2004), Bold Silvano (2010) and Igugu (2011).

De Kock was at Turffontein on Saturday when his star filly Nother Russia ran out a game winner of the Princess Charlene Empress Club Stakes.

Asked whether Heavenly Blue, winner of the recent SA Classic, would be aimed at the July, he replied: "Yes, in fact as things stand he would come in with 53kg which would make him very competitive."

Jockey Callan Murray, who rode Heavenly Blue to victory in the SA Classic, said: "It would be wonderful if I was chosen to ride him in the July but we must get past the Derby first."

Most bookmakers now have the Aussie-bred three-year-old at the top of their betting boards. Betting World quotes the grey at 15-2 but he is available at a point longer with bookmaker Lance Michael. Marinaresco, Black Arthur and Sunday’s Greyville winner Horizon are all on offer at 12-1 for the July.

Jockey Craig Zackey rode Nother Russia to her memorable win on Saturday. He travels to the Vaal on Tuesday for a nine-race programme and could win the final leg of the jackpot on trainer St John Gray’s runner Yer-Maan. Although now eight, the gelding finished a creditable third on his most recent outing.

Zackey may have most to fear from Brian Wiid’s Hieronymous and Sean Tarry’s runner Hamaan. The De Kock stable is represented by Smart Mart but may have to settle for a placing.

Following his good second last time out, Lucky Houdalakis’s inmate Cockade is overdue a winning turn and it could come at the expense of Detonation and Kanonkop.

Another Houdalakis runner, Rebel Baron, rates an each-way chance in the final leg of the Pick 6 in which Shotgun Rider, Tora Tora and Black Cossack should all be included in permutations.