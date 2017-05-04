Mike De Kock set to give Tarry a run for money

If the bookies have got their sums right, Saturday’s "Champions" meeting at Turffontein will be dominated by the stables of Sean Tarry and Mike de Kock.

Tarry, the ruling champion trainer, is fancied to take both the R4m Premier’s Champions Challenge and the Computaform Sprint, while De Kock is fancied for top honours in the SA Derby.

Leading Highveld bookmaker Lance Michael has priced up "horse-of-the-year" Legal Eagle as the 4-10 favourite for the meeting’s richest race, the Champions Challenge.

While there is unlikely to be one pundit opposing Tarry’s star, it is a surprise that the De Kock inmate Nother Russia is available at 10-1 given her excellent recent win in the Empress Club Stakes. As the filly escapes a penalty for that win, she has to be fancied to run another big race in the hands of promising young rider Craig Zackey.

However, Michael has Brazuca and Legal Eagle’s stablemate French Navy as the 7-1 co-second favourites and the latter hinted at a return to his best with a pleasing performance last time out.

In the Computaform Sprint, the Tarry stable companions Carry On Alice and Trip To Heaven head the market at 2-1 and 3-1 respectively. Interviewed on Tellytrack, Tarry said Trip To Heaven had "thrived" in the Cape while he felt Carry On Alice produced her best efforts in her home province.

Joe Ramsden’s speedster Brutal Force is quoted at 7-1, but the value each-way wager could be Michael Azzie’s sprinter, Rivarine, who is on offer at 14-1.

Following his impressive victory in the SA Classic, it is understandable that Michael has De Kock’s star three-year-old Heavenly Blue as the 8-10 favourite for the SA Derby.

Al Sahem, second in the Classic, is the 5-2 second favourite followed by Furiosa and Pagoda, easy winner of the Derby Trial, both quoted at 5-1.

Meanwhile, the second day of the National Yearling Sale takes place in Germiston on Thursday with lots 171-340 due to come under the hammer.

The third lot on offer from Summerhill Stud is a Visionaire colt who is a half-brother to Fenerbache.

All Is Secret notched another win in KwaZulu-Natal last weekend and Cheveley Stud will be expecting plenty of interest in a Captain Al filly from this family. The youngster is out of Spring Lilac who has produced two useful sorts in Victorian Secret and Beat The Retreat.

Bull Valley boasts four wins including the grade3 Man O’ War Sprint and Hemel ’n Aarde Stud (as agents) have consigned his half-brother by Judpot.

Most of the yearlings from Highlands Stud are sold at CTS sales, but they have sent up eight yearlings, including a Dynasty filly who is out of the six-time winning mare Starzene

Ebony Flyer enjoyed an outstanding career winning three grade1 races so there should be plenty of interest in her half-brother by Oratorio who is being offered by Klipdrif Stud (as agent). Scott Bros always send a strong draft to this sale and it includes a half-brother by Eightfold Path to Talktothestars, Equus Champion Sprinter for the 2015-16 season.

Wilgerbosdrift, sponsors of Saturday’s SA Oaks, have a Dynasty colt on this session who is a half-brother to the useful Fort Wood filly, Negroamaro.

This is the last crop of Fort Wood and the same stud is offering a colt who is the first produce of the seven-time winning British mare Welwitschia.

Moutonshoek has a large and varied draft and they will be offering a filly by Philanthropist who is the third produce of the five-time winner, Waywest Goddess. She was trained by Louis Goosen who is certain to have a close look at this lot.

Flax had a huge fan club in Singapore where he won the grade1 Raffles Cup and — towards the end of Thursday’s session — Boland Stud have consigned his half-brother by Judpot.