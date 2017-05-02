Sport / Other Sport

Historic yearling sale canters up

The National Yearling Sale features an impressive line-up of lots likely to achieve top prices

02 May 2017 - 06:56 David Mollett
Picture: istock

Television addicts will know the South African Breweries ad about the beer that has "stood the test of time" and the National Yearling Sale, which kicks off at Germiston on Wednesday, falls in the same category.

That is the view of the racing newspaper Sporting Post in their preview of the 492-lot sale that will have New Zealander Steve Davis, Andrew Miller and Graeme Hawkins on the rostrum. The sale runs until Friday.

The paper reads: "The sale has stood the test of time with graduates having won over 400 grade 1 races. It has moved with the times with R7m up for grabs by way of the lucrative added stakes incentive, which has been tweaked to include grade 1, grade 2 and grade 3 races."

Bloodstock SA has been quick to advertise one of their notable graduates is Nother Russia, winner of the recent Empress Club Stakes.

Mike de Kock’s talented filly will take on horse-of-the-year Legal Eagle in next Saturday’s R4m Premier’s Champions Challenge at Turffontein.

Included in the catalogue are eight siblings to grade1 winners including a half-sister (by Captain Al) to Bela-Bela, a half-brother (by What A Winter) to Red Ray, a half-brother (by Ideal World) to Durban July winner Heavy Metal, a half-brother (by Oratorio) to Ebony Flyer, a half-brother (by Eightfold Path) to Talktothestars, a half-brother (by Crusade) to Wild One, a half-brother (by Ideal World) to Marinaresco and a half-sister (by Dynasty) to Ivory Trail.

Perhaps one of these eight yearlings will see the top price at this sale bettered. The R4.75m bid by Mike Rattray for the Fort Wood filly Savannah Cat in 2015 remains the highest price.

Numerous other lots that could prove popular include a half-brother (by Judpot) to Captain America, a Var colt out of Summer Cup victor Flirtation, a Visionaire filly out of grade1 winner Legally Blonde, a half-brother (by Sail From Seattle) to Smart Banker, an Oratorio colt out of grade1 winner Emerald Beauty and a Silvano filly out of 2011 Equus Champion Two-Year-Old Filly, Princess Victoria.

Big bids expected at yearling casino sale

High demand for quality horse stock is likely to be repeated at the 2017 Select Yearling Sale
12 days ago

Quality mares and weanlings go under the hammer

Top breeding operation Summerhill Stud to auction fewer horses due to difficult operating environment
21 days ago

