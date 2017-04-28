De Kock gallops to a Tarry challenge

Mike de Kock has never been one to duck a challenge and the legendary trainer has decided to take on Legal Eagle with his star filly Nother Russia in next week’s R4m Premier’s Champions Challenge at Turffontein.

Last Saturday Nother Russia ran out an impressive winner of the Princess Charlene Empress Club Stakes and De Kock hinted after the race that the three-year-old might head for the Champions Challenge.

"The 2,000m won’t be a problem and there’s a big stake to run for, but we’ll have to take on Sean Tarry’s champion [Legal Eagle]," said De Kock.

De Kock’s decision means the grade1 race will no longer be a walkover for Legal Eagle who won his last start in almost contemptuous fashion.

Nother Russia, whose dam won the Empress Club in 2010, will again be partnered by Craig Zackey.

Geoff Woodruff will run both Master Sabina (Gavin Lerena) and Deo Juvente (Callan Murray) in the Challenge and both have something to prove after failing to feature in their latest outings.

Although Legal Eagle has frightened away most of the opposition, Gavin van Zyl is sending up Celtic Captain.

SA Classic winner, Heavenly Blue, is the likely favourite for the SA Derby and De Kock’s three-year-old will be out to prove the bookies have got their sums right pricing the grey up favourite for the Vodacom Durban July. Van Zyl runs Captain At Sea in this 2,450m race with Tarry relying on Al Sahem (Anthony Delpech) and Furiosa (S’manga Khumalo).

Anthony Delpech, who may ride Black Arthur in the Durban July, has been invited to ride in the Shergar Cup meeting at Ascot on August 12.

Delpech will be one of three members in the Rest Of The World team, which will include Australian Kerrin McEvoy and top Japanese jockey Keita Tosaki. "It has always been my dream to ride in England and to do it for the first time for the Shergar Cup is something I am looking forward to," he said.

The Shergar Cup comprises six races and each jockey gets five mounts as they bid to win the £270,000 event for their team.

In 2016, Gavin Lerena was the talk of Ascot after winning two races which resulted in the Rest Of The World team taking the trophy. Delpech will be hoping there is an action-replay in 2017.

Nick Smith, director of racing at Ascot, said: "The jockeys riding in this year’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup are among the best ambassadors the sport has to offer. We all wait with excitement to see which team will come out on top and whether The Rest Of The World can retain their crown."