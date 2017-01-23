Sport / Other Sport

Richie Porte hangs on to power to race glory

Australian rider and race leader Richie Porte of team BMC Racing holds the trophy as he celebrates winning the Tour Down Under in Adelaide, Australia, on Sunday. . Picture: REUTERS

Adelaide — Australia’s Richie Porte won his first Tour Down Under by finishing safely in the peloton on the final 90km stage through the streets of Adelaide on Sunday.

Porte, who seized the ochre leader’s jersey after the third stage, led the race from that point on and virtually assured himself of the title when he won his second stage on Saturday.

The Tasmanian took a lead of 48sec over Colombia’s Esteban Chaves into the final stage and his team controlled the peloton throughout, ensuring there was no chance of a breakaway spoiling Porte’s party.

The stage, 20 laps of an Adelaide street circuit, was won by Australia’s Caleb Ewan in a mass sprint, with world champion Peter Sagan of Slovakia finishing second and Slovenia’s Marko Kump third.

However, the day belonged to Porte, who had finished second at the season-opening event the previous two years.

The 31-year-old’s BMC Racing team is setting the Tasmanian up for 2017’s Tour de France. He never looked like losing once he rode away from the field on the climb into Paracombe on Wednesday and underlined his dominance when he did the same to win on Saturday.

AFP

