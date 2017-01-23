Richie Porte hangs on to power to race glory

Adelaide — Australia’s Richie Porte won his first Tour Down Under by finishing safely in the peloton on the final 90km stage through the streets of Adelaide on Sunday.

Porte, who seized the ochre leader’s jersey after the third stage, led the race from that point on and virtually assured himself of the title when he won his second stage on Saturday.

The Tasmanian took a lead of 48sec over Colombia’s Esteban Chaves into the final stage and his team controlled the peloton throughout, ensuring there was no chance of a breakaway spoiling Porte’s party.