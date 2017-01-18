Ewan beats ‘stinking’ heat to grab the lead

Adelaide — Rising Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan defied a heat wave to claim the opening stage of the UCI season-opening Tour Down Under in the South Australian wine-growing town of Lyndoch on Tuesday.

Ewan, 22, surged in the last 200m to hold off Dutchman Danny van Poppel and Ireland’s Sam Bennett and win the 118km stage in 3hr 24min 18sec.

The Orica-Scott rider will wear the ochre leader’s jersey on Wednesday’s second stage over 148.5km from Stirling in the Adelaide Hills to the town

of Paracombe.

Officials had earlier decided to shorten the stage from 145km as temperatures climbed above 40°C during the race.

"It was really stinking hot out there today," Ewan said. "I think everyone felt the heat. It was a good idea for the race to be shortened as we were rolling around out there in the sun and it can’t be too good for you."