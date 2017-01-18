Sport / Other Sport

TOUR DOWN UNDER

Ewan beats ‘stinking’ heat to grab the lead

Rising Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan clinches the season-opening Tour Down Under with a late surge

18 January 2017 - 06:31 AM Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Adelaide — Rising Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan defied a heat wave to claim the opening stage of the UCI season-opening Tour Down Under in the South Australian wine-growing town of Lyndoch on Tuesday.

Ewan, 22, surged in the last 200m to hold off Dutchman Danny van Poppel and Ireland’s Sam Bennett and win the 118km stage in 3hr 24min 18sec.

The Orica-Scott rider will wear the ochre leader’s jersey on Wednesday’s second stage over 148.5km from Stirling in the Adelaide Hills to the town
of Paracombe.

Officials had earlier decided to shorten the stage from 145km as temperatures climbed above 40°C during the race.

"It was really stinking hot out there today," Ewan said. "I think everyone felt the heat. It was a good idea for the race to be shortened as we were rolling around out there in the sun and it can’t be too good for you."

What the Tour de France teaches investors about marginal gains

SPONSORED: A strategy that brought success to the British cycling team can benefit investors too
Investing
6 days ago

Thibaut Pinot targets Giro win

The French climb specialist will be one of the favourites to clinch an overall victory in the Giro d’Italia
Sport
1 month ago

How Bradley Wiggins and Team Sky sailed close to the wind

They pushed the rules to the limit but don’t appear to have broken them, International Cycling Union head Brian Cookson says
Sport
3 months ago

The race started in the inner-city Adelaide suburb of Unley with the temperature already reaching 39°C. Belgian rider Laurens De Vrees launched an early attack but in the scorching conditions the peloton let him go with no one willing to join him.

De Vrees opened the gap to four-and-a-half minutes at one point but the lead was soon brought back to under two minutes, which remained constant for most of the race.

The Astana rider was finally swallowed up by the peloton, with 19km to go.

Belgian Jan Bakelants, from AG2R La Mondiale, attacked and quickly got clear. Australian Adam Hansen tried to join him but could not cross the gap.

World champion Peter Sagan led an attack to bring Bennett to the front but Ewan stayed close, he edged Van Poppel and Bennett to repeat his opening stage win from 2016.

Ewan may only wear the leader’s jersey for one day, however, with Wednesday’s stage to take place in the hills around Adelaide and four-time champion and Orica-Scott teammate Simon Gerrans only eight seconds behind in the overall standings.

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Is A B de Villiers saying goodbye to test cricket?
Sport
2.
AB de Villiers says no to Test series against New ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
The secret of Faf's success: consistency
Sport
4.
Jali gets a break in Belgium
Sport / Soccer
5.
Domingo: no job security in being Proteas coach
Sport / Cricket

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.