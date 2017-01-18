TOUR DOWN UNDER
Ewan beats ‘stinking’ heat to grab the lead
Rising Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan clinches the season-opening Tour Down Under with a late surge
Adelaide — Rising Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan defied a heat wave to claim the opening stage of the UCI season-opening Tour Down Under in the South Australian wine-growing town of Lyndoch on Tuesday.
Ewan, 22, surged in the last 200m to hold off Dutchman Danny van Poppel and Ireland’s Sam Bennett and win the 118km stage in 3hr 24min 18sec.
The Orica-Scott rider will wear the ochre leader’s jersey on Wednesday’s second stage over 148.5km from Stirling in the Adelaide Hills to the town
of Paracombe.
Officials had earlier decided to shorten the stage from 145km as temperatures climbed above 40°C during the race.
"It was really stinking hot out there today," Ewan said. "I think everyone felt the heat. It was a good idea for the race to be shortened as we were rolling around out there in the sun and it can’t be too good for you."
The race started in the inner-city Adelaide suburb of Unley with the temperature already reaching 39°C. Belgian rider Laurens De Vrees launched an early attack but in the scorching conditions the peloton let him go with no one willing to join him.
De Vrees opened the gap to four-and-a-half minutes at one point but the lead was soon brought back to under two minutes, which remained constant for most of the race.
The Astana rider was finally swallowed up by the peloton, with 19km to go.
Belgian Jan Bakelants, from AG2R La Mondiale, attacked and quickly got clear. Australian Adam Hansen tried to join him but could not cross the gap.
World champion Peter Sagan led an attack to bring Bennett to the front but Ewan stayed close, he edged Van Poppel and Bennett to repeat his opening stage win from 2016.
Ewan may only wear the leader’s jersey for one day, however, with Wednesday’s stage to take place in the hills around Adelaide and four-time champion and Orica-Scott teammate Simon Gerrans only eight seconds behind in the overall standings.
AFP
