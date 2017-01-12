Pacman mulls bout with Horn

World Boxing Organisation (WBO) welterweight world champion Manny Pacquiao is still in talks with his US promoter over fighting Australian Jeff Horn.

Pacquiao’s promoter, Bob Arum, has been widely quoted in international media as saying that the Filipino dubbed "Pac-Man" will get into the ring with 28-year-old Horn on April 22.

But Pacquiao’s spokesman said: "We don’t have confirmation on that yet because we are still going to discuss that with Arum."

A veteran of 67 fights with 59 victories, Pacquiao’s record easily dwarfs that of Horn who has notched up only 17 fights with 16 wins. In his last fight in November, Pacquiao reclaimed the WBO welterweight title for the third time with a victory over Jesse Vargas in Las Vegas.

