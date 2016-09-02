THE spotlight is now on the South African Paralympics team as the countdown to the opening ceremony of the 2016 Paralympic Games continues.

The event will be held in Rio from September 7-18, and the South Africans‚ who departed for Brazil on Tuesday‚ have the tough task of surpassing the haul of 29 medals — eight gold‚ 12 silver and nine bronze — they won at the London Games four years ago.

Here are some of the men and women carrying the hopes of SA.

WOMEN

Shireen Sapiro (swimming): Sapiro was involved in a skiing accident in 2004 which left her left leg paralysed.

After clinching gold at the 2008 Games in Beijing in the 100m backstroke and then only returning with bronze from London in 2012‚ the 25-year-old Krugersdorp-born swimmer will be eager to reclaim gold in her third participation at the Paralympics.

Ilse Carstens (track and field): The visually-impaired Carstens was the fasted female Paralympian in 2015.

The 31-year-old won gold in the long jump at the 2008 and 2012 Games and will be out to clinch her third gold as well as add a 100m medal, as she did with the two silvers she won in 2008 and 2012.

Kgothatso Montjane (tennis): With a world ranking of 10th place‚ Montjane stands a good chance of returning home with a medal.

After dominating on the doubles circuit recently‚ she will have gained some confidence going into the Paralympics.

The 30-year-old has been consistently ranked in the top 10 international list since 2005.

MEN

Ernst van Dyk (wheelchair cycling): The SA Paralympic team would not be complete without the veteran who has taken part in every Paralympic Games since 1992.

Whenever the 43-year-old takes part, expectation for a podium finish are always high. It will be no different in Rio.

After failing to retain the gold medal he won in Beijing — he finished with a silver in London in the cycling road race — Van Dyk will be set to reclaim his title from Italian rival Alex Zanardi.

Hilton Langenhoven (track and field): The visually-impaired Langenhoven has dominated the track and field for a while now and remains one of SA’s most decorated Paralympians.

Perhaps his peak was at the Beijing Games, from which he returned with no less than three gold medals — for the pentathlon‚ the 200m and long jump.

Participating in his fourth Games‚ he will be looking to add to the Team SA haul.

Lucas Sithole (tennis): After being knocked out in the last-16 stage at the London Games in 2012‚ Sithole will have an axe to grind in Brazil.

Wheelchair tennis cannot be mentioned in SA without zoning in on the decorated 29-year-old Sithole, a man whose colourful personality matches his strong performances on the court.