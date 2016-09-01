THE spotlight is on the South African Paralympic team, a week before the 2016 Paralympic Games get under way.

The event will be held in Rio from September 7-18 and the South Africans‚ who departed for Brazil on Tuesday‚ have the tough task of surpassing the haul of 29 medals — eight gold‚ 12 silver and nine bronze — they managed at the London games, four years ago.

But who are the men and women who are expected to pick up the baton from Wayde van Niekerk‚ Caster Semenya‚ Chad le Clos‚ Luvo Manyonga‚ Sunette Viljoen‚ Cameron van der Burgh‚ Lawrence Brittain‚ Shaun Keeling and Henri Schoeman?

Women:

• Shireen Sapiro (swimming): Sapiro was involved in a skiing accident in 2004, which left her left leg paralysed.

After clinching gold at the 2008 games in Beijing in the 100m backstroke and then returning with bronze from London in 2012‚ the 25-year-old Krugersdorp-born swimmer will be eager to reclaim gold at her third Paralympics.

• Ilse Carstens (track and field): The visually impaired Carstens (nee Hayes) was the fastest woman Paralympian in 2015.

The 31-year-old won gold in the long jump both in 2008 in Beijing and at the 2012 London Games.

She will be out to clinch her third consecutive Paralympics long jump gold and could add a 100m medal, as she did in 2008 and 2012 with silvers.

• Kgothatso Montjane (tennis): With a current world ranking of 10th place‚ Montjane stands a good chance of returning home with a medal from the Games.

After dominating on the doubles circuit recently‚ she will have gained some confidence going into the Paralympics.

Montjane will be eager to claim her first Paralympic medal after unsuccessful attempts in 2008 and 2012. The 30-year-old has been consistently ranked in the top 10 international list since 2005‚ reaching her highest ranking‚ fifth‚ in 2011.

Men:

• Ernst van Dyk (wheelchair cycling): The South African Paralympic team would not be complete without the veteran wheelchair racer and handcyclist, who has taken part in every Paralympic Games since 1992.

Whenever the 43-year-old takes part, expectations for a podium finish are always high, and it will be no different in Rio.

After failing to retain the gold medal he won in Beijing in the London Paralympics — he finished with a silver in the cycling road race — Van Dyk will be eager to reclaim his title from Italian rival Alex Zanardi.

• Hilton Langenhoven (track and field): The visually impaired Langenhoven has dominated track and field for a while now and remains one of SA’s most decorated Paralympians.

Perhaps his peak was at the Beijing Games, where he returned with no fewer than three gold medals — pentathlon‚ 200m and long jump.

The 33-year-old‚ participating in his fourth Games‚ will be looking to add to the Team SA haul.

• Lucas Sithole (tennis): After being knocked out in the last 16 stage at the Paralympic Games in London in 2012‚ Sithole will have an axe to grind in Brazil.

Wheelchair tennis cannot be mentioned in SA without zoning in on the decorated, 29-year-old Sithole. His colourful personality matches his strong performances on the court.

With a current number three world ranking‚ Sithole stand his best chance of a Paralympic medal in Rio.

