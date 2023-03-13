Sport / Cricket

Proteas all-rounder Mulder out of ODI series versus West Indies

Fellow seamer Wayne Parnell to fill the gap while Tabraiz Shamsi is drafted into the squad

13 March 2023 - 15:51 NICK SAID
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS

SA all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been ruled out of the three-match One-Day International series against West Indies that starts in East London on Thursday as he battles with a side strain.

Mulder will be replaced by fellow seamer Wayne Parnell, while leg spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has been drafted into the squad as a replacement for Keshav Maharaj, who ruptured his Achilles while celebrating a wicket in the 284-run second Test win against the touring Caribbean side on Saturday.

Maharaj was to see a specialist surgeon on Monday where a way forward for treatment will be discussed. He is at this stage a doubt for the 50-over Cricket World Cup that will start in India in October.  

Reuters

Updated SA squad (first two matches):

Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.

ODI  fixtures

March 16 (1pm): SA vs West Indies, Buffalo Park, East London

March 18 (1pm): SA vs West Indies, Buffalo Park, East London

March 21 (10am): SA vs West Indies, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom 

