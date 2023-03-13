Proteas all-rounder Mulder out of ODI series versus West Indies

Europe’s bank shares suffered their biggest fall in over a year as global efforts to limit the fallout from the collapse of SVB failed to ease fears.
Much more work has been undertaken since his time, which has clearly escaped Mark Barnes’s attention
Opposition parties have criticised the president for not sticking to his commitment to decrease the size of the executive
Chief registrar in the office of the chief justice says the supposed court order Makwarela submitted was fake and it would refer the matter to the Hawks
SA’s fourth-biggest lender declared a final dividend of 650c per share, taking its annual ordinary dividend for the 2022 financial year to 1,300c
The fall may be due to ‘excessive rains at the start of SA’s 2022/2023 summer crop production season’
While a high court decision in 2022 allows LGBTQ+ couples to live together, the supreme court is now set to rule on the right to marry, which the government opposes
Fellow seamer Wayne Parnell to fill the gap while Tabraiz Shamsi is drafted into the squad
Deliveries rose 2.6% to nearly 310,000 cars in 2022, a new record for the German carmaker
SA all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been ruled out of the three-match One-Day International series against West Indies that starts in East London on Thursday as he battles with a side strain.
Mulder will be replaced by fellow seamer Wayne Parnell, while leg spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has been drafted into the squad as a replacement for Keshav Maharaj, who ruptured his Achilles while celebrating a wicket in the 284-run second Test win against the touring Caribbean side on Saturday.
Maharaj was to see a specialist surgeon on Monday where a way forward for treatment will be discussed. He is at this stage a doubt for the 50-over Cricket World Cup that will start in India in October.
Reuters
Updated SA squad (first two matches):
Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.
ODI fixtures
March 16 (1pm): SA vs West Indies, Buffalo Park, East London
March 18 (1pm): SA vs West Indies, Buffalo Park, East London
March 21 (10am): SA vs West Indies, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Proteas all-rounder Mulder out of ODI series versus West Indies
Fellow seamer Wayne Parnell to fill the gap while Tabraiz Shamsi is drafted into the squad
SA all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been ruled out of the three-match One-Day International series against West Indies that starts in East London on Thursday as he battles with a side strain.
Mulder will be replaced by fellow seamer Wayne Parnell, while leg spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has been drafted into the squad as a replacement for Keshav Maharaj, who ruptured his Achilles while celebrating a wicket in the 284-run second Test win against the touring Caribbean side on Saturday.
Maharaj was to see a specialist surgeon on Monday where a way forward for treatment will be discussed. He is at this stage a doubt for the 50-over Cricket World Cup that will start in India in October.
Reuters
Updated SA squad (first two matches):
Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.
ODI fixtures
March 16 (1pm): SA vs West Indies, Buffalo Park, East London
March 18 (1pm): SA vs West Indies, Buffalo Park, East London
March 21 (10am): SA vs West Indies, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Rickelton named for Wanderers as ‘player Proteas can build team around’
Proteas captaincy not yet on agenda for De Zorzi
Super Giants crush Royals in Durban with joint-highest total
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.