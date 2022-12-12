A weakening global economy offset supply woes stemming from the closure of a key pipeline supplying the US and Russian threats of a production cut.
New Delhi — England snatched a thrilling 26-run victory against Pakistan in the second Test in Multan on Monday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Chasing 355 for victory, Pakistan looked in the hunt before being all out for 328 in the second session on day four of the contest.
Saud Shakeel top-scored for them with a valiant 94, while Imam-ul-Haq made 60 but it was not enough in the end.
Mark Wood was the pick of the England bowlers, claiming 4/65 as England registered their first series win in Pakistan since 2000/2001.
“Things happened quickly this week compared to last week,” England captain Ben Stokes said, referring to their victory in the opener in Rawalpindi. “Going down to the wire again, [it’s a] good game to be a part of.
“It was a tricky wicket for slower bowling. We were fortunate that with the cracks opening up our seamers became effective.”
Harry Brook was adjudged player of the match for scoring the only hundred of the low-scoring match.
“We were not up to the mark in the first innings,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said. “There were a couple of soft dismissals and … in the second innings we fought well but could not finish.”
England will conclude their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005 with the third and final match beginning in Karachi on Saturday.
Reuters
England beat Pakistan by 26 runs to clinch series
Chasing 355 to secure victory, Pakistan appeared to be in with a chance but fell short to be all out for 328
