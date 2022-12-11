De Bruyn in good nick with bat before first Test

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Despite many challenges Lift has done exceptionally well due in part to the flexibility offered to passengers
Supply concerns caused by Russia’s Ukraine war motivate countries to turn to solar and wind energy, says International Energy Agency
Mantashe and Gordhan grilled by NEC members anxious over electoral fallout from power cuts
Under new CEO Kennedy Bungane the bank plans to list by 2025 as a lender ‘for the people, by the people, serving the people’
Inflation surprised in October by ticking up to 7.6%, strengthening the argument for hikes by the Reserve Bank
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
Privately funded spacecraft carried by a SpaceX rocket aims to land a small Nasa rover on Atlas Crater in 2023
It will be strange watching matches over the festive season when normally Test cricket is the main sporting focus
Study shows temperature change damages nasal cells making it is easier for viruses to enter body
Batsman Theunis de Bruyn believes if the Proteas want to succeed in Australia, they have to be prepared for whatever the hosts throw at them mentally and physically when they clash in the first Test in Brisbane starting on Saturday.
SA finished the third day of their four-day tour match against a Cricket Australia XI on 304/8 declared, to establish a 425-run lead before the final day.
De Bruyn, who last played a Test match for SA in 2019, was the perfect foil for the returning Rassie van der Dussen, who narrowly missed out on a century by top-scoring in the second innings with a dogged 95 off 184 deliveries.
Middle-order batter De Bruyn was not far off Van der Dussen as he struck 88 at better than a run a ball, the tourists calling the declaration after the fall of Keshav Maharaj’s wicket shortly before the close of the third day.
De Bruyn says he has matured since his most recent Test, against India in October 2019, and hopes to take his opportunity if given time against Australia.
“If I get to play, I want to take it in and enjoy the occasion. As a child growing up and dreaming of playing for the Proteas, the holy grail is playing a Test series Down Under. “It’s almost like wanting to be a Springbok rugby player and facing the All Blacks. It is the same for us as cricketers,” he said.
The Titans player said previous tour successes have been great from a motivational point of view. The only way the current group could be a part of that history is to face the challenge head-on.
“When I started playing at the age of 24, our team was pretty strong at the time. It was the first time I had been the 12th man, and you would come in and fill a position when someone has to miss out. “So you are playing at Lord’s, and instead of playing for the enjoyment of the occasion, you are more concerned about making runs so you can play the next Test,” De Bruyn said.
The right-hander knows the Australians will be tough opponents in their conditions but feels the Proteas will enjoy the challenge and give as good as they get.
“If you look at the team here, the batsmen are experienced, perhaps not at an international level, but they have played the game, they have succeeded and failed, and have been through that roller coaster and understand what it is all about,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
De Bruyn in good nick with bat before first Test
Batsman Theunis de Bruyn believes if the Proteas want to succeed in Australia, they have to be prepared for whatever the hosts throw at them mentally and physically when they clash in the first Test in Brisbane starting on Saturday.
SA finished the third day of their four-day tour match against a Cricket Australia XI on 304/8 declared, to establish a 425-run lead before the final day.
De Bruyn, who last played a Test match for SA in 2019, was the perfect foil for the returning Rassie van der Dussen, who narrowly missed out on a century by top-scoring in the second innings with a dogged 95 off 184 deliveries.
Middle-order batter De Bruyn was not far off Van der Dussen as he struck 88 at better than a run a ball, the tourists calling the declaration after the fall of Keshav Maharaj’s wicket shortly before the close of the third day.
De Bruyn says he has matured since his most recent Test, against India in October 2019, and hopes to take his opportunity if given time against Australia.
“If I get to play, I want to take it in and enjoy the occasion. As a child growing up and dreaming of playing for the Proteas, the holy grail is playing a Test series Down Under. “It’s almost like wanting to be a Springbok rugby player and facing the All Blacks. It is the same for us as cricketers,” he said.
The Titans player said previous tour successes have been great from a motivational point of view. The only way the current group could be a part of that history is to face the challenge head-on.
“When I started playing at the age of 24, our team was pretty strong at the time. It was the first time I had been the 12th man, and you would come in and fill a position when someone has to miss out. “So you are playing at Lord’s, and instead of playing for the enjoyment of the occasion, you are more concerned about making runs so you can play the next Test,” De Bruyn said.
The right-hander knows the Australians will be tough opponents in their conditions but feels the Proteas will enjoy the challenge and give as good as they get.
“If you look at the team here, the batsmen are experienced, perhaps not at an international level, but they have played the game, they have succeeded and failed, and have been through that roller coaster and understand what it is all about,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Van der Dussen expects a better showing from Proteas in Australia
Van der Dussen on his maiden Test series Down Under
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: A chance for Proteas to prove arrogant Aussies wrong
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.